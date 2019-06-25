tech2 News Staff

While Apple's September keynote usually focuses on new iPhone launches, this year there could be something special in tow. It has been rumoured for some time now that the Cupertino-based giant is going announce a 16-inch variant of the MacBook Pro. Now a new report has stated that the device could make an appearance this fall.

As per analytics firm IHS Market, the 16-inch variant of the MacBook Pro is likely going to be launched at Apple's September event. That is if there are no unexpected development issues in the laptop. Apparent from the name itself, the MacBook Pro will have a 16-inch display which is a first for MacBooks and will also run on macOS Catalina.

Apple is said to be going for an LCD screen with a 3,072×1,920 resolution on this laptop and not an OLED one. Internals are said to remain the same as in the other MacBook Pro variants.

Back in February, reputed ex-KGI analyst and perhaps the foremost authority on Apple leaks, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company was working on a MacBook Pro variant with a 16-16.5-inch screen. He also said that this new MacBook Pro will have a completely different design language.

In more news related to Apple, the company could consider using OLED panels on other hardware apart from its flagship iPhones. While the future MacBook Pro and iPads will be reportedly using mini-LED technology, it’s uncertain whether Apple will make the switch to OLEDs.