As Apple prepares for the launch of its brand-new, shiny set of iPhones for 2019-2020, a report by Nikkei now points to the possible launch of a smaller low-cost iPhone in 2020.

As per the report, Apple is preparing for the launch of this new iPhone in spring of 2020.

With the new iPhone, Apple is expected to pick up on its mid-range smartphone sales in markets like India and China, where sales have not really picked up even in comparison to Apple’s bigger, global problem of declining sales.

So what is this new iPhone going to be like? Well, Nikkei hints that it will be a successor to the iPhone SE which recently was pulled off stores shelves in India and other markets.

This is low-cost iPhone SE replacement will reportedly feature a 4.7-inch LCD display, and will in all probability pack in the same components as the new iPhones, which could also include the A13 SoC expected in this year’s lineup.

The Nikkei claims are also supported by an older report by the Economic Daily News, which said that the new iPhone would come with an LCD display and ship by early 2020. The report by the Economic Daily News also adds that it will feature a single-lens camera and also pack in 128 GB of internal storage.

With dwindling sales in markets like India where Apple’s cheapest iPhone, starts from Rs 37,000 with a paltry 32 GB of internal storage (and no expandable memory), it makes plenty of sense for the brand to add a mid-range device that would be priced like the iPhone SE.

Apple’s current iPhone selection starts from Rs 37,000 for the 32 GB iPhone 7 and stretches all the way up to the 512 GB iPhone XS Max that is priced at Rs 1,44,900. Clearly there’s room for a more affordable iPhone in India that can drive volumes.

