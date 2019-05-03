Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
Apple shipped an estimated 43.8 million iPhones in Q2, 2019: IHS report

The iPhone shipments witnessed a drop of 16 percent from 52.2 million units from the previous year.

tech2 News StaffMay 03, 2019 17:50:12 IST

Analyst group IHS has estimated that Apple has shipped 43.8 million iPhones in the last quarter this year. Although there are estimates from other analyst groups, the IHS report looks quite optimistic and the report came out after Apple’s earnings report was released.

iPhone XS. Image: Reuters

As reported by 9to5Mac, The iPhone shipments witnessed a drop of 16 percent from 52.2 million units from the previous year. It maintained a 14 percent market share in the smartphone segment where an estimated 323.8 million units were shipped with a drop of 6.3 percent from last year.

Other analyst groups including Canalys and IDC estimated lower numbers than IHS. According to Canalys’ report, Apple shipped 40.2 million iPhones and IDC reported the estimate to be about 36.4 million.

Just like Apple, Samsung also witnessed a year-over-year drop in the quarter. Samsung reportedly shipped 70.8 million units which was down by nine percent from last year. However, the South Korean smartphone giant has retained its higher market share of 22 percent. Huawei shipped an estimated 59.1 million smartphones in the quarter where the manufacturer is enjoying an 18 percent market share.

Even though the iPhone sales were poor, its wearables segment had a “better-than-expected” second quarter. Apple’s shares jumped by six percent after its earnings report was released.

