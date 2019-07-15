Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple discontinues shipments of iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus in India: Report

Buying an entry-level iPhone will become more expensive in India, in fact by almost Rs 8,000.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 21:20:26 IST

Following the launch of the iPhone XR, XS, and the XS Max in 2018, Apple stopped selling the iPhone SE, the 6s series, and the iPhone X in the US.

Apple now seems to be doing the same in India.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Apple is terminating the sales of its ‘lower priced’ smartphones in India. The entry-level iPhones include the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models.

Following the move, buying an entry-level iPhone will become more expensive in India, in fact by almost Rs 8,000.

Apple discontinues shipments of iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus in India: Report

An Apple iPhone 6 is seen on display at the Apple store. Image: Reuters

As per the report, the decision was taken after Apple improved its revenue and profit in India in 2018-19, even though iPhone sales volumes took a hit. Back in March, Apple stated that it was looking to reestablish its position as a premium device producer in India, and it appears the new decision may be part of that plan. with the focus more on pushing the latest and higher-priced models.

The move does come across as a little strange though as it was only in May 2019 that Apple began marketed the iPhone 6s as "now made in India," with a price tag of Rs 26,910. At the time of writing, the 32 GB variant of the iPhone 6s continues to sell on Amazon.in for Rs 26,999 but this could most likely be units which were made earlier.

The other models which are being discontinued are out of stock on the e-commerce site.

“Cupertino does not want Apple India to chase volumes by discounting at the cost of profit,” said a leading trade partner of Apple. “These models which are being phased out will increase the average selling price of iPhones in India and boost both profit and revenue.”

Apple will continue to offer its newer iPhone in India however, including other models produced in the country, such as the iPhone 7 assembled by Wistron and starting to be exported to the European market. It is also being suggested that Apple is preparing to launch Indian-made versions of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, bringing the current-generation iPhones to the locally-produced roster.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Apple

Apple has begun exporting India-made iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 units to Europe: Report

Jul 11, 2019
Apple has begun exporting India-made iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 units to Europe: Report
Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Best deals on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, more

iPhone

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Best deals on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, more

Jul 15, 2019
iPhone 6s that belonged to an 11-year-old explodes, Apple investigating issue

Apple iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s that belonged to an 11-year-old explodes, Apple investigating issue

Jul 15, 2019
iPhone 11 leaked CAD renders surface showing the rumoured square camera housing

Apple

iPhone 11 leaked CAD renders surface showing the rumoured square camera housing

Jul 02, 2019
iPhone X, iPhone XS prices may drop as made in India units to hit stores soon: Report

iPhone X

iPhone X, iPhone XS prices may drop as made in India units to hit stores soon: Report

Jul 12, 2019
Apple's new iOS 13 feature will realign your eyeballs when you're on a FaceTime call

Apple

Apple's new iOS 13 feature will realign your eyeballs when you're on a FaceTime call

Jul 03, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019