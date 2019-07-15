tech2 News Staff

Following the launch of the iPhone XR, XS, and the XS Max in 2018, Apple stopped selling the iPhone SE, the 6s series, and the iPhone X in the US.

Apple now seems to be doing the same in India.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Apple is terminating the sales of its ‘lower priced’ smartphones in India. The entry-level iPhones include the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models.

Following the move, buying an entry-level iPhone will become more expensive in India, in fact by almost Rs 8,000.

As per the report, the decision was taken after Apple improved its revenue and profit in India in 2018-19, even though iPhone sales volumes took a hit. Back in March, Apple stated that it was looking to reestablish its position as a premium device producer in India, and it appears the new decision may be part of that plan. with the focus more on pushing the latest and higher-priced models.

The move does come across as a little strange though as it was only in May 2019 that Apple began marketed the iPhone 6s as "now made in India," with a price tag of Rs 26,910. At the time of writing, the 32 GB variant of the iPhone 6s continues to sell on Amazon.in for Rs 26,999 but this could most likely be units which were made earlier.

The other models which are being discontinued are out of stock on the e-commerce site.

“Cupertino does not want Apple India to chase volumes by discounting at the cost of profit,” said a leading trade partner of Apple. “These models which are being phased out will increase the average selling price of iPhones in India and boost both profit and revenue.”

Apple will continue to offer its newer iPhone in India however, including other models produced in the country, such as the iPhone 7 assembled by Wistron and starting to be exported to the European market. It is also being suggested that Apple is preparing to launch Indian-made versions of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, bringing the current-generation iPhones to the locally-produced roster.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.