As per a support document allegedly obtained by a Twitter user, Apple's upcoming iPhones will be named iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The document, strangely enough, reveals that the phones will ship with iOS 13.1 rather than iOS 13.

More confusingly, it also mentions separately that the phones will ship with iOS 13 and that they will get a supplementary iOS 13.0.1 security update at launch.

EXCLUSIVE Breaking News: This is an internal, confidential Apple document that we have gotten access to, which includes a timeline of beta releases, and never before known information. We are still going through the document, & will share the leaks & new info in a few minutes pic.twitter.com/7qGFvu78kC — Latest Apple Software Beta News/Updates (@AppleBeta2019) 3 September 2019

The document reportedly says that the phones will launch on 27 Sep, quite late by Apple's previous standards, and that there are three iPad models scheduled for an October release.

As with the iPad release last year, it's likely that Apple will hold a smaller event for the iPad launch in October, where should also see the release of the new iPadOS platform update.

Of the three iPads, one will be an entry-level model and the other two will be upgrades to the Pro line.

Also mentioned is that four new Apple Watch models are expected, and that macOS 10.15 Catalina will arrive alongside the consumer release of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13. This will happen on 23 September.

AppleInsider claims to have looked at the document and vouches for the accuracy of the information in the leak.

