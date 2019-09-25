Wednesday, September 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's 2020 iPhones to have a metal-frame similar to iPhone 4 says Ming-Chi Kuo

Next year's iPhones boast a new metal frame structure similar to the one seen on the iPhone 4.


tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 21:16:30 IST

Even before the iPhone 11-series was announced globally there had been a lot of speculation regarding what the 2020 iPhones will be like. There were speculations of 5G and more but nothing had been mentioned about the material that will be used to make these iPhones. Now we have a new report which has speculated exactly that.

Apples 2020 iPhones to have a metal-frame similar to iPhone 4 says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Image: Apple

The foremost authority on leaks regarding upcoming Apple products, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the next year iPhones boast a new metal frame structure similar to the one seen on the iPhone 4. As per a report by MacrumorsApple is said to change its flagship iPhone design "significantly" next year. In his research note with with TF International Securities, as seen my Macrumors, the 2020 iPhone will have a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection molding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection molding structure."

Currently, the iPhone 11 is made from an aluminum frame and is housed in an all-glass enclosure while the iPhone 11 Pro-series has a matte glass material encased in a durable stainless steel frame. Kuo believes that the metal in next year's iPhone frame is said to "reduce the negative impact of metal shielding on the high-frequency transmission efficiency of the internal antenna."

In an earlier report by Kuo, it was predicted that out of the three phones launching in 2020, only two of them will support 5G connectivity.

The 2020 iPhones are expected to feature significant redesigns as compared to the current lineup. Apple is believed to launch a 6.7-inch, a 5.4-inch, and a 6.1-inch iPhone next year.

As was expected after the Intel acquisition, Kuo believes that Apple now has more resources to support 5G on more models sooner. He also thinks that 5G will become a required feature by 2020.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series ditches 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch

Sep 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series ditches 3D Touch in favour of Haptic Touch
Apple iPhones will use recycled rare earth elements its in 'Taptic Engine'

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhones will use recycled rare earth elements its in 'Taptic Engine'

Sep 19, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders to begin in India on 20 September, Flipkart reveals

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 pre-orders to begin in India on 20 September, Flipkart reveals

Sep 18, 2019
Apple is FINALLY including fast chargers with its Rs 99,990 iPhones

Apple Charger

Apple is FINALLY including fast chargers with its Rs 99,990 iPhones

Sep 12, 2019
Apple launches iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in India starting from Rs 64,900

Apple iPhone

Apple launches iPhone 11, 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in India starting from Rs 64,900

Sep 11, 2019
Apple iPhone 11 demand better than expected, new colour options a highlight: Report

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 demand better than expected, new colour options a highlight: Report

Sep 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019