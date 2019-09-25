tech2 News Staff

Even before the iPhone 11-series was announced globally there had been a lot of speculation regarding what the 2020 iPhones will be like. There were speculations of 5G and more but nothing had been mentioned about the material that will be used to make these iPhones. Now we have a new report which has speculated exactly that.

The foremost authority on leaks regarding upcoming Apple products, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the next year iPhones boast a new metal frame structure similar to the one seen on the iPhone 4. As per a report by Macrumors, Apple is said to change its flagship iPhone design "significantly" next year. In his research note with with TF International Securities, as seen my Macrumors, the 2020 iPhone will have a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection molding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection molding structure."

Currently, the iPhone 11 is made from an aluminum frame and is housed in an all-glass enclosure while the iPhone 11 Pro-series has a matte glass material encased in a durable stainless steel frame. Kuo believes that the metal in next year's iPhone frame is said to "reduce the negative impact of metal shielding on the high-frequency transmission efficiency of the internal antenna."

In an earlier report by Kuo, it was predicted that out of the three phones launching in 2020, only two of them will support 5G connectivity.

The 2020 iPhones are expected to feature significant redesigns as compared to the current lineup. Apple is believed to launch a 6.7-inch, a 5.4-inch, and a 6.1-inch iPhone next year.

As was expected after the Intel acquisition, Kuo believes that Apple now has more resources to support 5G on more models sooner. He also thinks that 5G will become a required feature by 2020.