Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's 2020 high-end iPhones to have 5G while the low-end iPhone will have LTE only: Ming-Chi Kuo

Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Qualcomm is still expected to be Apple's primary supplier for 5G modems.

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 08:42:06 IST

While the hype is still building around the 2019 iPhone models and the reportedly polarising square camera bump on the devices, it appears that leaks about next year's iPhones are flowing in already. This new information consists of which phones will support the next-gen 5G modem and which will not.

Apples 2020 high-end iPhones to have 5G while the low-end iPhone will have LTE only: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple iPhone X.

Former KGI analyst and perhaps the foremost authority on Apple leaks, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that next year as well the Cupertino-giant is planning to launch three iPhones. Two of these will be high-end 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models with OLED displays and also a lower-end 6.1-inch model which will also have an OLED display. He said that both the high-end models will come with 5G modems while the lower-end model will only have LTE.

A report by MacRumors quotes Ming-Chi Kuo as saying that Qualcomm is still expected to be Apple's primary supplier for 5G modems. He also said that by 2021 all the iPhones that Apple releases will start supporting 5G modems. Apple is also said to be reducing its reliance on external parts for its iPhones and would quite likely start making its own modems by 2022-2023.

Talking now about the size of the 2020 iPhones, it would appear that Apple is reducing the size of its smaller high-end iPhone increasing the size of the larger high-end iPhone. The current iPhone XS is 5.8-inch in size while the iPhone XS Max (Review) is 6.5-inch in size. The low-end iPhone XR (Review) is 6.1-inch in size and it would seem that Apple will be keeping that size constant.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

Apple

Apple reportedly in talks to acquire a portion of Intel’s modem business

Jun 12, 2019
Apple reportedly in talks to acquire a portion of Intel’s modem business
Huawei's biggest task will be to rebuild brand trust, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Huawei

Huawei's biggest task will be to rebuild brand trust, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Jun 04, 2019
iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities

Apple

iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities

Jun 15, 2019
Germany raises a mammoth $7.4 billion from its 5G mobile spectrum auction

5G

Germany raises a mammoth $7.4 billion from its 5G mobile spectrum auction

Jun 13, 2019
New iPhone XR 2 leaks hint at dual a rear camera setup and 6.1-inch display

iPhone

New iPhone XR 2 leaks hint at dual a rear camera setup and 6.1-inch display

Jun 03, 2019
Price of 5G spectrum in India 30-40% higher than global rates: Telecom industry body COAI

NewsTracker

Price of 5G spectrum in India 30-40% higher than global rates: Telecom industry body COAI

Jun 04, 2019

science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019