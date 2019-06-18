tech2 News Staff

While the hype is still building around the 2019 iPhone models and the reportedly polarising square camera bump on the devices, it appears that leaks about next year's iPhones are flowing in already. This new information consists of which phones will support the next-gen 5G modem and which will not.

Former KGI analyst and perhaps the foremost authority on Apple leaks, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that next year as well the Cupertino-giant is planning to launch three iPhones. Two of these will be high-end 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models with OLED displays and also a lower-end 6.1-inch model which will also have an OLED display. He said that both the high-end models will come with 5G modems while the lower-end model will only have LTE.

A report by MacRumors quotes Ming-Chi Kuo as saying that Qualcomm is still expected to be Apple's primary supplier for 5G modems. He also said that by 2021 all the iPhones that Apple releases will start supporting 5G modems. Apple is also said to be reducing its reliance on external parts for its iPhones and would quite likely start making its own modems by 2022-2023.

Talking now about the size of the 2020 iPhones, it would appear that Apple is reducing the size of its smaller high-end iPhone increasing the size of the larger high-end iPhone. The current iPhone XS is 5.8-inch in size while the iPhone XS Max (Review) is 6.5-inch in size. The low-end iPhone XR (Review) is 6.1-inch in size and it would seem that Apple will be keeping that size constant.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.