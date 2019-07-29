tech2 News Staff

Days after Apple acquired Intel's modem business, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest investor report (via 9To5 Mac) suggests that all three Apple iPhones that will release in 2020, will support 5G. This report is revised from Kuo's earlier prediction in June where he said that out of the three phones launching in 2020, only two of them will support 5G connectivity.

The 2020 iPhones are expected to feature significant redesigns as compared to the current lineup. Apple is believed to launch a 6.7-inch, a 5.4-inch, and a 6.1-inch iPhone next year.

As was expected after the Intel acquisition, Kuo believes that Apple now has more resources to support 5G on more models sooner. He also thinks that 5G will become a required feature by 2020.

Kuo says that 2020 iPhones will support both mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands of 5G. In simpler words, iPhones will easily interoperate with different 5G cell towers for better connectivity.

Further, Apple is also believed to be working on a dedicated model for the Chinese market with only sub-6 GHz spectrum support, which will help reduce the price of the iPhones in the market.

Separately, Apple is currently also dealing with a privacy controversy, wherein some contractors have been eavesdropping via Siri without the knowledge of the users. Apple has acknowledged that this is done for the process of quality control or "grading", however, this has raised concerns because Apple has been doing this without the consent of the users and the data is apparently being sent even when Siri is not activated.

