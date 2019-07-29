Monday, July 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will launch three new iPhones in 2020 and they will all feature 5G: Report

Kuo says that 2020 iPhones will support both mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands of 5G.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2019 11:37:45 IST

Days after Apple acquired Intel's modem business, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest investor report (via 9To5 Macsuggests that all three Apple iPhones that will release in 2020, will support 5G. This report is revised from Kuo's earlier prediction in June where he said that out of the three phones launching in 2020, only two of them will support 5G connectivity.

The 2020 iPhones are expected to feature significant redesigns as compared to the current lineup. Apple is believed to launch a 6.7-inch, a 5.4-inch, and a 6.1-inch iPhone next year.

As was expected after the Intel acquisition, Kuo believes that Apple now has more resources to support 5G on more models sooner. He also thinks that 5G will become a required feature by 2020.

Apple will launch three new iPhones in 2020 and they will all feature 5G: Report

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Kuo says that 2020 iPhones will support both mmWave and sub-6 GHz bands of 5G. In simpler words, iPhones will easily interoperate with different 5G cell towers for better connectivity.

Further, Apple is also believed to be working on a dedicated model for the Chinese market with only sub-6 GHz spectrum support, which will help reduce the price of the iPhones in the market.

Separately, Apple is currently also dealing with a privacy controversy, wherein some contractors have been eavesdropping via Siri without the knowledge of the users. Apple has acknowledged that this is done for the process of quality control or "grading", however, this has raised concerns because Apple has been doing this without the consent of the users and the data is apparently being sent even when Siri is not activated.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

Top Stories


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


latest videos

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Special Guest on Tech2 | PUBG Lite LIVE | Saturday 1:30 PM

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta


also see

iPhone

Apple's 2020 iPhones' display may have a 120 Hz refresh rate: Report

Jul 22, 2019
Apple's 2020 iPhones' display may have a 120 Hz refresh rate: Report
iPhone 6s that belonged to an 11-year-old explodes, Apple investigating issue

Apple iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s that belonged to an 11-year-old explodes, Apple investigating issue

Jul 15, 2019
Apple moving talks forward regarding the acquisition of Intel's smartphone-modem chip business

Apple

Apple moving talks forward regarding the acquisition of Intel's smartphone-modem chip business

Jul 23, 2019
Apple buys majority of Intel modem business in a deal valued at $1 billion

Apple

Apple buys majority of Intel modem business in a deal valued at $1 billion

Jul 26, 2019
Redmi to announce plans for future products today in China, could be about 5G phones

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi to announce plans for future products today in China, could be about 5G phones

Jul 22, 2019
Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to launch in China on 26 July, leaked invite image confirms

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G to launch in China on 26 July, leaked invite image confirms

Jul 22, 2019

science

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Tiger Day 2019

International Tiger Day 2019: Project tiger, a homegrown Indian conservation success story

Jul 29, 2019
First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Rocket Launch

First private Chinese firm launches pair of satellites to orbit on SQX-1 Y1 rocket

Jul 26, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

In Vitro Fertilisation

First test tube baby born on this day in 1978 to an infertile couple in Manchester

Jul 25, 2019