Apple's 2019 iPhones will reportedly sport a feature that Samsung's flagships have had since the Galaxy S8!

According to a report by a Japanese publication (via Macrumors), Apple's upcoming iPhones will sport Samsung's Dual Audio-like feature, which allows users to stream audio to two Bluetooth accessories at the same time.

Samsung and many other Android smartphone manufacturers have been offering this feature for some years now. In fact, even current iPhones allow users to connect to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously, however, the existing limitation requires the different devices to use different Bluetooth profiles. This means, if you have two headphones connected, you can use one only for calls and one only for media.

With the upcoming iPhones, Apple is looking to offer the ability to connect two similar Bluetooth profiles at the same time. In an example, the report suggests a usage scenario in which an iPhone could be connected to a car as well as wireless headphones, transmitting GPS directions to the in-car audio system and audio to the headphones.

Considering, Samsung's implementation is based on Bluetooth 5.0, it stands to reason that Apple's might be too. Which also means, Apple could, if it wanted to, backport the new feature to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, all of which have Bluetooth 5.0 on board.

Apple is expected to debut the 2019 iPhones in September this year. We will reportedly see three new variants — 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones and a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. Apple is also reported to do away with 3D touch in all the upcoming iPhones. Further, the selfie cameras on the new iPhones are also set to upgrade to 12 MP. There is still a confusion, though, on what the new series will be called, iPhone XI or iPhone 11. Here's everything we know about the upcoming iPhones so far.

While the official launch of the iPhones is still a long way ahead, we currently have WWDC 2019 to look forward to, and here's what we expect from Apple's annual conference this year.

