Apple 2019 iPhones' selfie camera will upgrade to 12 MP sensor: Report

Apple is expected to release its 2019 iPhones in September this year.

tech2 News StaffApr 19, 2019 11:05:20 IST

Apple is reportedly (finally!!!) upgrading the front cameras on its 2019 iPhones. Instead of the current 7 MP sensors, the upcoming iPhone will apparently sport 12 MP lens on the front.

This was reported by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that besides bumping up the megapixels on the front camera of the two iPhones, the camera will also 'change from the existing 4-element lens to a 5-element lens' component. Kuo also revealed that the 12 MP selfie camera will come in all three 2019 iPhones, which includes the new iPhone XR model.

The analyst also shared that the much-rumoured triple-camera setup will be sported by the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones that will come with a brand new super-wide 12 MP lens. Reportedly, the ultra-wide lens will be a Sony 1 micron sensor.

Apple's triple-camera design as leaked by OnLeaks

MacRumors quotes Kuo as saying, "We forecast the camera upgrade will be one of the new 2H19 iPhone's major selling points. Critical spec upgrades are as follows. (1) Rear cameras of 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD will likely upgrade to triple-camera and dual-camera, respectively. A super-wide camera will be newly adopted by the triple-camera system, which is equipped with the 12MP/1um CIS provided exclusively by Sony. (2) The front camera of all three new iPhone models will likely upgrade to 12 MP CIS+5P lens (vs. current 7 MP CIS+4P lens)."

Kuo also believes that both the super-wide lens and front camera lens will be specially coated in black, in order to make them somewhat camouflage with the surrounding bezel.

Further, in line with his previous claims, Kuo maintains that the 6.1-inch iPhone XR successor will sport a dual-camera system.

Separately, a report on Thursday revealed that an iPhone with a 4.7-inch FHD LCD display is in the making and it will share the design elements of the iPhone 8.

