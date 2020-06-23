Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Have you realised those are little Memojis all over the world?

Ladies and gentlemen, are you ready for Apple's first event of the year!

Wondering when to tune in to the live stream? Click on this link to see when the event begins in your time zone.

What to expect from the event tonight? Along with the latest iteration of its software for iPhone, iPad, and MacBooks, Apple is expected to talk about the next-generation Apple TV, and a new product called AirTags. At the event tonight, Apple is also expected to announce its transition from Intel-power MacBooks to new ARM chip-based laptops . Read more in detail here .

Apple CEO Tim Cook is live from Apple Park! Cook addresses the protests happening in the US and various other countries for inequalities faced by black and brown communities, and the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire world.

iOS 14 comes with App Library! Looks like app folders, but better.

Praise the Lord, widgets are finally here! iOS 14 now come with widgets, which are now more interactive and informative. You can re-arrange them and change their sizes. You can also create smart stacks that will change as per your daily schedule.

Siri is becoming smarter (again)! Apple claims Siri now knows 20x more facts than before. Siri will also now support an app called Translate, which will translate text offline, keeping user data safe (and not listening to you).

iMessage in iOS 14 will now let pin messages There is also a new animation that you will now see on top of new iMessages you receive.

iOS 14 will come with three new Memojis and new hair styles and looks!

iMessage on iOS 14 will finally let you reply to particular messages and mention people in groups

Apple Maps on iOS 14 comes with a feature called Guides The feature is meant to help users find "great places" around them by showing latest recommendations by other users.

Apple Maps on iOS 14 will also let users reduce their carbon footprint with special direction for people cycling through the city

Apple Carplay on iOS 14 will now let you change wallpaper on the in-car device

There's an app for that... Apple announces App Clip, which is basically like downloading just a part of the app, immediately when you need it, your initial log in and credit card details are filled in via Apple login and Apple Pay.

iPad OS 14's Photo app now has a new side-bar for easy access Similar easy access UI changes have also been made to apps like calendar, iMessage, and mail.

Apple Pencil now has new features like smart suggestions, better handwriting recognition, lets you select handwritten text to change colour, and more

Apple Pencil's handwritten text can also be selected and pasted in another app and it will be automatically turned into typed-text.

AirPods Pro now comes with a feature called spatial audio The feature uses motion data to detect movement of your head and device and constantly keeps the audio in sync with the visual.

WatchOS 14 will allow Apple Watch users to share watch faces You can get these faces from third-party apps, and can share them with friends and families.

Here's the fun-est announcement of the day – Dance! Watch OS 7, along with new workout supports, will now let you track your activity while you do Bollywood, Hip Hop, or even a Latin dance.

Apple Watch now has a new sleep schedule feature, Wind down, and more

With the new update, Apple Watch will also help you wash your hands betterr!

Apple Privacy Apple says it uses data-minimisation, on-device intelligence, and transparency to keep user data safe.

App Control Apple apps will now let you ask apps not to track you or allow it, via simple pop-up notifications. Apple says it will also put up on App descriptions if the app you are about to download will share your data with another app and more details or how your data will be handled by particular apps.

Apple HomeKit HomeKit will now show you automation notifications right on the home page, and let you know if left a light on or a door open.

Using HomeKit, you can also sync your camera footage and watch it picture-in-picture on your TV via TVOS 14

The new MacOS is called Big Sur It comes with simpler design, new app icons, smoother animations, refreshed app design for all pre-installed apps. The MacOS Big Sur also has a new menu bar as well. The Mac will now also have a control centre like iPhones.

Messages on MacOS Big Sur Messages on Mac will now let you share celebration animations, create memojis, more

Apple Maps on MacOS Big Sur will now let you create a guide right from the mac

Safari Extensions will now show up on App Store Apple will let users decide what apps and website can use the extension, how long they want to activate it for, among other controls

Safari also has redesigned tabs that will show website icons and use tab space more efficiently

MacOS Big Sur on Apple Silicon-running Macs will come with Apple Final Cut Pro and Logix Pro as default apps

Apple has closely worked with Microsoft for smoother running of its suite of apps on MacOS Big Sur-running Apple Silicon MacBooks

Apple says that its Rosetta apps from Intel-powered MacBooks will be automatically translated to Rosetta 2

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that Silicon-powered Macs will be available starting end of this year and the full transition will take two years Additionally, the iOS 14, MacOS Big Sur, WatchOS 7 and other new software announced today will be available in first public beta starting July, and their full versions will be available starting this fall.

Well, that was all from Apple, but our discussion on today's announcements are still on...

After the annual developer conference was delayed due to the still-raging Coronavirus pandemic, Apple is finally hosting its first event of the year, virtually. The World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 kicks off today (22 June) and will go on till 26 June.

The event tonight is scheduled to begin at 10.30 pm IST. Apple CEO Tim Cook is ready for the event tonight, are you?

You can visit the Apple YouTube page to catch the live special event keynote. You can also watch the event on Apple's website, Apple Events app on Apple TV, and on Apple's developer website.

The Youtube webcast is embedded below:

WWDC 2020: What to expect?

Along with the latest iteration of its software for iPhone, iPad and MacBooks, Apple is also expected to talk about the next-generation Apple TV, and a new product called AirTags. At the event tonight, Apple is also expected to announce its transition from Intel-power MacBooks to new ARM chip-based laptops.

Here's what we know so far:

Apple iOS 14

As per reports so far, iOS 14 is expected to come with improved multi-tasking. There are also rumours that in the latest version of the operating system, Apple may allow iPhone users to first try an application before they download it.

Further, Apple CarKey API to unlock connected cars via an iPhone, improvements to iMessage, are also expected.

A report in January also revealed that iOS 14 will support the same iPhones that the iOS 13 supported, which includes the iPhone SE.

Meanwhile, hours ahead of the event, iOS 14's promo video apparently got leaked.

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 is also expected to release alongside. The new iPadOS will reportedly not be rolled out for iPad mini 4 and the iPad Air 2. This means 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2020 iPad will receive the support.

Apple TV 4K

As per a report by The Verge, Apple is likely to launch a revamped version of current Apple TV 4K model that was launched back in 2017. The report suggests that it might offer 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage and a new processor.

Apple AirTags

The Verge has also reported that Apple's rumoured tile-like AirTags are also on the table. These AirTags are expected to be circular discs that come with U1 chips that will help track your devices. As reported by MacRumours, AirTags are small tracking tiles with Bluetooth connectivity that can be used to find lost items. As per the report, "You will be able to use your ‌iPhone, iPad and Mac to track the location of AirTags much like you do to find missing Apple devices.