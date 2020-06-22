Monday, June 22, 2020Back to
Apple WWDC 2020 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: Here is how you can catch the live updates

Apple is likely to launch iOS 14, iPad 14, Apple TV 4K and Apple AirTags at the WWDC event today.


tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2020 09:57:22 IST

After postponing the annual developer conference due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Apple is finally hosting the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 online this year. The event will commence at 10.30 pm IST today and will go on till 26 June.

Here is how you can tune into the live event and what to expect from it:

Apple WWDC 2020 will begin on today. Image: Apple Developer website.

Apple WWDC 2020 event: How to watch it live

As mentioned earlier, the Apple event will begin at 10.30 pm IST today. You can visit the Apple YouTube page to catch the live special event keynote. You can also watch the event at Apple's websiteApple Events app on Apple TV and on Apple's developer website.

The link for the special event keynote webcast is also embedded below:

WWDC 2020: What to expect?

Every year, at the developer conference, Apple usually unveils the latest iteration of its various operating systems – iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS. This year, we expect the iOS 14 to be released.

Apple iOS 14

As per reports so far, iOS 14 is expected to come with improved multi-tasking. There are also rumours that in the latest version of the operating system, Apple may allow iPhone users to first try an application before they download it.

Further, Apple CarKey API to unlock connected cars via an iPhone, improvements to iMessage, are also expected.

A report in January also revealed that iOS 14 will support the same iPhones that the iOS 13 supported, which includes the iPhone SE.

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 is also expected to release alongside. The new iPadOS will reportedly not be rolled out for iPad mini 4 and the iPad Air 2. This means 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2020 iPad will receive the support.

Apple TV 4K

As per a report by The Verge, Apple is likely to launch a revamped version of current Apple TV 4K model that was launched back in 2017. The report suggests that it might offer 64 GB and 128 GB of internal storage and a new processor.

Apple AirTags

The Verge has also reported that Apple's rumoured tile-like AirTags are also on the table. These AirTags are expected to be circular discs that come with U1 chips that will help track your devices. As reported by MacRumours, AirTags are small tracking tiles with Bluetooth connectivity that can be used to find lost items. As per the report, "You will be able to use your ‌iPhone, iPad and Mac to track the location of AirTags much like you do to find missing Apple devices.

