After postponing the annual developer conference due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Apple is finally hosting the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 online this year. The event will commence at 10.30 pm IST today and will go on till 26 June.

Here is how you can tune into the live event and what to expect from it:

Apple WWDC 2020 event: How to watch it live

As mentioned earlier, the Apple event will begin at 10.30 pm IST today. You can visit the Apple YouTube page to catch the live special event keynote. You can also watch the event at Apple's website, Apple Events app on Apple TV and on Apple's developer website.

The link for the special event keynote webcast is also embedded below:

WWDC 2020: What to expect?

Every year, at the developer conference, Apple usually unveils the latest iteration of its various operating systems – iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS. This year, we expect the iOS 14 to be released.

Apple iOS 14

As per reports so far, iOS 14 is expected to come with improved multi-tasking. There are also rumours that in the latest version of the operating system, Apple may allow iPhone users to first try an application before they download it.

Further, Apple CarKey API to unlock connected cars via an iPhone, improvements to iMessage, are also expected.

A report in January also revealed that iOS 14 will support the same iPhones that the iOS 13 supported, which includes the iPhone SE.

iPadOS 14