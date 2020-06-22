FP Trending

Apple is geared up to unveil Mac transition from Intel to ARM during its online WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2020 keynote. Analyst Ming-chi Kuo has now issued his predictions for the first Macs that will use the new Apple-design processors.

According to a report in MacRumors, Kuo has said that the first models of the Mac to adopt ARM-based chips will be the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and an iMac with a redesigned form.

(Also read: Apple WWDC 2020 to kick off today at 10.30 pm IST: Here is how you can catch the live updates)

The report adds that Apple is planning to launch the new models in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early in 2021.

As per a report in 9To5Mac, the updated iMac will feature a 24-inch display and thinner bezels.

The report adds that Kuo expects the Mac models will offer 50 - 100 percent better performance over the Intel processors.

Kuo has also added that Apple will discontinue the Intel 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with the Arm-based model is introduced.

The report also states that the analyst expects an all-new form factor MacBook to go into production in the middle of the next year, which could be the previously rumoured 12-inch ARM MacBook.

According to The Verge, Apple deciding upon the MacBook Pro and iMac as its first Arm-based Macs would mirror its decision from WWDC 2005 when Apple announced it would move from PowerPC processors to Intel for better performance.

Following the announcement, Apple had released its first Intel-based Macs in an iMac with a Core Duo processor and an all-new MacBook Pro that replaced the PowerBook G4.

As per a report in Apple Insider, Kuo had, in earlier notes suggested that the transition to in-house designs from Intel chips could reduce processor costs by 40 t0 60 percent. Use of key items such as the Apple-designed processor, use of mini LED displays along with a scissor-switch keyboard would be advantageous for the models in two years.

According to Kuo use of mini LED display would significantly improve user experience.