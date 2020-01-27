tech2 News Staff

As is tradition, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 in June, Apple is expected to announced the new iteration of its software – iOS 14 – along with iPadOS 14.

Ahead of the event, a report from French site iPhonesoft suggests that the iOS 14 will support the same iPhone that the iOS 13 supported, which includes the iPhone SE. iPadOS will, however, make some cuts, as per the report.

This means, iPhone 6s, and all iPhone released after that will be continued to be supported by the latest version of iOS that will release this year. This list will include iPhone SE, which was launched back in 2017.

Here's a complete list of smartphones that would receive the iOS 14, as per the report:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

This list, of course, will eventually include the 2020 iPhones as well.

As for iPadOS 14, according to the report, the iPad mini 4 and the iPad Air 2 will not be supported. This means 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2020 iPad will receive the support.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.