iOS 14 will reportedly support iPhone 6s and above, including iPhone SE

iOS 14 will reportedly support the same iPhone as the iOS 13 supported, which includes the iPhone SE.


tech2 News StaffJan 27, 2020 09:16:08 IST

As is tradition, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 in June, Apple is expected to announced the new iteration of its software – iOS 14 – along with iPadOS 14.

Ahead of the event, a report from French site iPhonesoft suggests that the iOS 14 will support the same iPhone that the iOS 13 supported, which includes the iPhone SE. iPadOS will, however, make some cuts, as per the report.

Apple iPhone 6s. Reuters.

Apple iPhone 6s. Reuters.

This means, iPhone 6s, and all iPhone released after that will be continued to be supported by the latest version of iOS that will release this year. This list will include iPhone SE, which was launched back in 2017.

Here's a complete list of smartphones that would receive the iOS 14, as per the report:

iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 7
iPhone 7 Plus
iPhone 6s
iPhone 6s Plus
iPhone SE
iPod touch (7th generation)

This list, of course, will eventually include the 2020 iPhones as well.

As for iPadOS 14, according to the report, the iPad mini 4 and the iPad Air 2 will not be supported. This means 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and the 2020 iPad will receive the support.

