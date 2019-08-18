Sunday, August 18, 2019Back to
Apple Watch Series 5 to launch this September, to sport OLED display: Ming Chi-Kuo

Apple is believed to host its annual iPhone event on 10 September; the company is yet to confirm.


tech2 News StaffAug 18, 2019 11:33:07 IST

A recent report suggested that Apple will be hosting its annual iPhone event on 10 September. At the event, Apple will unveil three variants of iPhones, as speculated, and the new generation of Apple Watch. While Apple is yet to confirm this date of launch, a report by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo falls well in line with this date and adds weight to the rumour.

According to Kuo, Apple Watch Series 5 will be launched early this fall. In addition to that, he also speculated that the smartwatch will feature OLED screens supplied by Japan Display.

Apple Watch Series 4. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

According to Kuo, Japan Display would gradually increase its proportion of OLED display orders for the Apple Watch, starting with 15-20 percent of orders in 2019 and reaching 70-80 percent in 2021.

Further, he says, that Apple would also gradually increase the proportion of LG's supply of OLED displays for iPhones and tap Chinese manufacturer BOE as an additional supplier, in a bid to diversify its supply chain, reports MacRumors.

The report also reveals that the Apple Watch Series 5 will feature sleep tracking, a larger battery, and more health features. The 2020 version of the smartwatch is expected to come with a MicroLED display.

Kuo had previously also predicted that the Apple Watch would get a new ceramic casing design.

Separately, Kuo recently also predicted all Apple iPhone 11 models will feature OLED screens and it would be the same OLED displays used for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10. Apparently, the high-end 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models will come with OLED displays and the lower-end 6.1-inch model will also have an OLED display.

