Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo talks about 2019 iPhones, new 6K monitor and much more

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor note outlining Apple's product plans for 2019.

tech2 News Staff Feb 18, 2019 20:55:21 IST

Apple being one of the biggest names in tech has always been a victim of numerous leaks, regardless of whatever product launch they plan. Now, barely two months into the year, we have what seems to be an overview of Apple's entire product plan for 2019, courtesy of a reliable analyst.

As per a report by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst who's often been accurate with his Apple predictions, has just published a new investor note which outlines pretty much everything we could come to expect from Apple this year. Kuo says that Apple will release new iPads, a new 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPhones with wireless pass-through charging, and most surprisingly, a 31-inch 6K monitor later this year.

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store. Image: Reuters

2019 iPhones

Kuo says that the 2019 iPhone models will feature pretty much the same size and form factor as last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XR. This means we'll see an updated version of each of the 6.5-inch, 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch iPhones we saw in 2018. Kuo says that all three phones will retain Lightning connectivity instead of USB-C.

As per Kuo, the 2019 iPhones will feature ultra-wideband connectivity for indoor positioning and navigation, a frosted glass casing and wireless passthrough charging to let you charge other devices. Face ID is also expected to see an upgrade with a more capable and powerful flood illuminator. Other features include larger batteries and a triple camera design. Kuo does not elaborate on the distribution of the features among the phones.

2019 iPads and MacBook

As for the iPad lineup, Kuo says Apple will release two new iPad Pro models this year with upgraded processors. The current 9.7-inch iPad will increase in size to 10.2-inches, suggesting a further reduction in bezel sizes. Kuo also goes on to corroborate reports of a new iPad Mini and says it will feature an upgraded processor.

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro. Image: tech2

The MacBooks will get a new elder sibling in the form of a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a fresh design (and hopefully, a functional keyboard). The 13-inch MacBookPro could get a 32 GB RAM variant, which currently maxes out at 16 GB. A new Mac Pro (often referred to as the trash-can Mac) will also be unveiled, with easier upgradability.

The most surprising of his predictions include the mention of a new 31-inch 6K monitor (6,144 x 3,072 pixels) will also be launched, bringing in “outstanding picture quality,” thanks to the mini-LED tech powering it.

That's not all. Apple is also planning what appears to be a modular Mac Pro with "easy to upgrade components".

AirPods 2, AirPower charging mat and Apple Watch

Rarely in Apple's history has it happened that the company has announced a new product but never got around to launching it for the mass market. Well, that's exactly what happened with the AirPower wireless charging mat that was announced alongside the iPhone X back in 2017. Kuo is of the opinion that the AirPower charging mat will see the light of day within the first half of 2019.

The original Apple AirPods.

AirPods 2 which have been doing the internet rounds will support wireless charging and feature better Bluetooth connectivity, according to Kuo. He adds that the wireless pass-through charging feature can also be used to wirelessly charge the AirPods 2.

The analyst did not talk about a new Apple Watch series coming this year but did state that the ECG function, rolled out recently to Apple Watch Series 4 users in the US, will come to additional countries this year. Apple is also said to be planning a release of a new ceramic design variant of the Apple Watch. Changes will even be seen in a product that nobody expected to make a comeback — a new iPod Touch with an upgraded APU.

Kuo did not mention which of these products could be expected at the company's next major event in March, but the wireless charging mat is definitely one of the products expected to launch.

