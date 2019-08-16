Friday, August 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iOS 13 leak suggests that Apple iPhone 11 series launch could happen on 10 September

Expected at this year’s iPhone launch event are three new iPhones toting triple cameras on the rear.


tech2 News StaffAug 16, 2019 09:08:59 IST

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event, which usually takes place in the second week of September every year, will likely take place on 10 September this year.

The date comes from a screenshot in the iOS 13 beta where iHelpBR reports that there’s a hidden screenshot of the home screen under a folder called HoldForRelease. The screenshot shows the iOS home screen with the calendar set to 10 September.

iOS 13 leak suggests that Apple iPhone 11 series launch could happen on 10 September

As noted by MacRumours, this is a very likely date because Apple tends to hold its launch events on Tuesdays to allow the media time to travel to the event.

Once announced, the iPhones should go on sale a few days later.

Expected at this year’s iPhone launch event are three new iPhones, all of which are expected to boast of a triple camera setup on the rear. It’s also rumoured that at least one of the new iPhones will get a ‘Pro’ designation. There’s still no clarity on what will set the ‘Pro’ model apart from the other models though.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple iPhone

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be new Apple iPhone names hints case maker

Aug 14, 2019
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max could be new Apple iPhone names hints case maker
Apple will release its 2019 iPhone lineup simultaneously in September: Report

iPhone

Apple will release its 2019 iPhone lineup simultaneously in September: Report

Aug 14, 2019
Apple has started issuing its virtual credit card Apple Card to its customers

Apple

Apple has started issuing its virtual credit card Apple Card to its customers

Aug 06, 2019
Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Apple

Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Aug 07, 2019
Apple is using scare tactics to dissuade users from using third-party battery replacement services

Right to repair

Apple is using scare tactics to dissuade users from using third-party battery replacement services

Aug 08, 2019
Apple iPhones will get both Face ID and Touch ID under the screen in 2021: Report

iPhones

Apple iPhones will get both Face ID and Touch ID under the screen in 2021: Report

Aug 06, 2019

science

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019
Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019