tech2 News Staff

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event, which usually takes place in the second week of September every year, will likely take place on 10 September this year.

The date comes from a screenshot in the iOS 13 beta where iHelpBR reports that there’s a hidden screenshot of the home screen under a folder called HoldForRelease. The screenshot shows the iOS home screen with the calendar set to 10 September.

As noted by MacRumours, this is a very likely date because Apple tends to hold its launch events on Tuesdays to allow the media time to travel to the event.

Once announced, the iPhones should go on sale a few days later.

Expected at this year’s iPhone launch event are three new iPhones, all of which are expected to boast of a triple camera setup on the rear. It’s also rumoured that at least one of the new iPhones will get a ‘Pro’ designation. There’s still no clarity on what will set the ‘Pro’ model apart from the other models though.

The Left image shows a potential leak of the rumoured 2019 iPhone X1...but to be honest...I think it kind of sucks, so on the right is a concept we made instead, borrowing elements from the new iPad Pro, as well as MacBooks Which one do you prefer? ❤️ = Original Leak

🔁 = V2.0 pic.twitter.com/636Dg432Kt — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) January 13, 2019

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.