tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 18:58 IST

Apple Watch Series 4 leaked images reveal big display and a complex watch face

The watch face looks complicated with eight complications, four around the clock and four within.

Apple’s much-awaited annual event is set to take place on 12 September and the invites have already been sent out. Adding to the leaked images of both the new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones is the Apple Watch series 4.

9to5Mac, which leaked the iPhone images, has now shared the first look at the Apple Watch Series 4, and the biggest change on the device is the edge-to-edge display and a thinner body. A bigger display and more space to view things could be a slight relief for those who have a lot to look at on a small screen.

Apple Watch Series 4. Image: 9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 4. Image: 9to5Mac

Additionally, there is apparently going to be a brand new watch face capable of showing a lot more information than the current faces offer.

There is also a new noticeable hole between the ‘Digital Crown’ and the side button, and 9to5Mac guesses that this might be a microphone, and they're probably right.

While the display seems bigger, offering more room, the Apple Watch Series 4 seems to be a bit complicated. This is because the analog face shows eight additional complications — four around the clock and four within the clock, near the clock hands.

Talking about iPhones, leaked images of the two premium iPhones reveal a new gold colour option with a glossy gold frame.

