Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 14:59 IST

Leaked images of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones show off new Gold variant

The new OLED Apple iPhones are expected to be called iPhone XS.

Apple just began sending out invites for their annual iPhone launch event, which we now know is confirmed to happen on 12 September. A publication now seems to have got their hands on what comes across as our first look at both the new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones.

We're not sure yet about what Apple has decided to name the two premium OLED iPhones, but according to a report by 9To5Mac, it will very likely be called the iPhone XS.

Apple iPhone X.

Apple iPhone X.

The leaked image of two premium iPhones also reveals what we haven't seen on any other iPhone yet, a new gold colour option with a glossy gold frame. On paper, Apple in the past did leak its own gold version of the iPhone X through FCC filings but is yet to make it available for purchase.

Apart from the new gold colour, there's nothing here that we haven't seen yet. We have the volume rockers on the left, where they usually are on the iPhone X and the 'Silence' switch placed right above it.

Supposed Apple iPhone XS. Image: 9To5Mac

Supposed Apple iPhone XS. Image: 9To5Mac

The two premium OLED iPhones are also expected to be launched alongside a more affordable LCD-bearing 6.1-inch iPhone, which we're yet to have a glimpse of. The relatively more affordable iPhone is, however, expected to be available for purchase only later in November, while the premium variants are expected to be available for pre-orders, days after launch.

Apart from the expected three iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 4 at the same media event and also perhaps announce a successor to the ageing MacBook Air.

You can head here to catch up on all that the Cupertino giant is expected to unveil at its 12 September event.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

also see

iPhone launch

Apple’s 2018 iPhone event to be held on 12 September: Here's all we know so far

Aug 31, 2018

2018 iPhone

6.1-inch iPhone to be delayed, no Apple Pencil support for new iPhone says Kuo

Aug 28, 2018

2018 iPhones

iPhones 2018 to be about 30 percent faster, have better battery life: Report

Aug 28, 2018

Apple

Apple abandons Taiwanese supppliers for China to cut iPhone production costs

Aug 22, 2018

Apple Touch ID

New patent reveals that Apple could re-introduce Touch ID unlock on iPhones

Aug 17, 2018

Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone X: Camera shootout

Aug 21, 2018

science

Barrier Reef

Australia unveils starfish-killing robot to protect the Great Barrier Reef

Aug 31, 2018

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018