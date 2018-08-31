Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 14:54 IST

Decoding Apple's media invite for the 2018 iPhone launch on 12 September

The hype around new iPhones is always at fever-pitch, and with good reason.

The holy grail of smartphone launches is around the corner and the entire tech community and beyond just can't keep calm about it. We are obviously talking about the iPhone launch which has just been confirmed by Apple as happening on 12 September at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino.

The hype around new iPhones is always at fever-pitch, and with good reason. Apple's iPhones set the trend for the year ahead and define the design elements that will grace most upcoming Android phones. The Essential Phone may have introduced the notch, but it was the iPhone that gave other phone makers the "courage" to embrace it.

As usual, the rumour mill is also working over time, and we seem to already have all the information we need about the upcoming phones. It would seem that Apple is going to unveil three new iPhones, all of them will apparently feature the same design language as the iPhone X, with the possible exception of one iPhone, which will have the giant display notch, but not the dual-camera system on the back, or the OLED screen.

Apple iPhone announcement invite. Image: The Verge

Apple iPhone announcement invite. Image: The Verge

This is just speculation for now, but in this day and age, it's impossible to keep anything a secret and you can pretty much take these leaks at face value. For more details, you can check out our more detailed piece on the iPhone roundup here.

But moving on, the only official information we have on the event is the invite sent by Apple. Normally it would be downright ridiculous to scrutinise a launch invite, but this is Apple we're talking about and since we have nothing else, we might as well do that.

To be fair though there's not much to dissect in the invite anyway. It show's a gold circle (which resembles the Apple Park in Cupertino) and the words 'gather around'. Does that mean Touch ID is coming back? Is the Apple Watch to get a round face now? Is there a gold-plated, trash can Mac Pro? What has Apple been working on?

While we do let our own imaginations run wild, some enterprising folk have managed to bring their imagination to life... in memes.

Personally, we believe that Apple is secretly building a particle accelerator inside the campus so as to open up an inter-dimensional rip in space-time.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

also see

2018 iPhones

iPhones 2018 to be about 30 percent faster, have better battery life: Report

Aug 28, 2018

iPhone

2018 iPhone lineup could be announced on 12 September, pre-order two days after

Aug 21, 2018

Tim Cook

Tim Cook collects over $650 million in Apple stock since he took over as CEO

Aug 30, 2018

Samsung

Samsung leads India's premium smartphone segment with 48% share in H1 2018

Aug 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Apple aims to hire 1,500 more employees for Hyderabad development centre

Aug 22, 2018

Apple Touch ID

New patent reveals that Apple could re-introduce Touch ID unlock on iPhones

Aug 17, 2018

science

Barrier Reef

Australia unveils starfish-killing robot to protect the Great Barrier Reef

Aug 31, 2018

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018