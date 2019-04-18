tech2 News Staff

For users who preferred the latest performance upgrades but the smaller form factor, Apple released the iPhone SE about three years back. The device is long due for an upgrade and there were rumours flying around last year that an iPhone SE 2 was in the offing. Now it appears that Apple is indeed going to make a small-screen iPhone but it will not have the iPhone SE design language.

As per DigiTimes, an iPhone with a 4.7-inch FHD LCD display is in the making and it will share the design elements of the iPhone 8 (Review).

The device is set to hit markets in 2020 and will most likely be powered by the Apple A13 chipset made by TSMC. In terms of storage, the phone will likely be available in a single variant of 128 GB.

If the report is anything to go by and considering previous reports on the next-gen iPhones, 2020 will see at least four iPhone models wherein three will have OLED displays. However, this smaller iPhone is not going to be announced in with these three OLED iPhones. Instead, the report says it will be announced in March 2020 and Apple has given Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron the order to make 20 million of these devices.

In terms of pricing, the report puts the 4.7-inch iPhone at NTD 20,000 which is approximately Rs 45,000. It appears that Apple's main aim right now is to capture the dwindling mid-range smartphone segment. Falling sales in countries such as China and India due to its premium price tag has forced Apple to rethink its pricing strategies. Recently, Apple announced a permanent price drop for the iPhone XR which is not common for Apple.

