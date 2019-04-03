tech2 News Staff

Have you been eyeing the Apple iPhone XR, but putting it off because of its price? Well, you wait hasn't been futile.

Apple authorised retail partners will now start selling the iPhone XR at a price of Rs 59,900 (64 GB variant), a whopping Rs 17,000 lesser compared to its launch price of Rs 76,900. The new price will be effective starting 5 April.

HDFC debit and credit card holders can get the phone for even lower as they'll be eligible for an additional 10 percent cash back, bringing the effective cost to Rs 53,900.

The 128 GB and 256 GB models meanwhile, will also be available under this offer. The 128 GB will be priced at Rs 64,900, while the 256 GB variant of the iPhone XR will set you back by Rs 74,900. Compared to their original price of Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively, this does seem like a very good deal.

For HDFC Bank debit and credit card users the 128 GB iPhone XR will be available at a price of Rs 58,400, while the 256 GB model can be had for as low as Rs 67,400.

Bear in mind that the cashback offers are valid for both HDFC credit and debit card users, opting to pay the full amount in one go and even those opting for a 12 or 24-month EMI option.

While the prices still aren't low enough to called cheap by any means, Apple's move to cut down prices does come at a good time in terms of competition. The new prices put the iPhone XR right in the price mix of the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the Google Pixel 3.

