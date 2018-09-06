Apple is expected to launch two OLED iPhones and one LCD iPhone next week at its annual event. While a recent report claims that the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone will very likely be called the iPhone XS, we now also seem to have a name for the larger 6.5-inch OLED iPhone as well.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, two sources who are close to Apple's marketing plans have revealed that the larger iPhone will be named iPhone XS Max. This does come across as a little odd given that since the iPhone 6, Apple has been offering iPhones in two sizes, with the larger one always being labeled as 'Plus'.

According to an older report by Bloomberg, Apple was considering dropping the 'Plus' label for their iPhone lineup this year but so far, we hadn't heard anything to that end.

From what we know so far, Apple is expected to launch the two OLED iPhones in a new gold finish, featuring stainless steel sides. The OLED variants are also expected to include 4 GB of RAM, which would be a first for any iPhone. Apple might even throw in a dual-SIM variant of the two premium version, though it might be available only in select markets.

Apple's event is already confirmed to take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino on 12 September and it won't be long before we find out exactly what Apple decides to name its premium iPhones this year, as well as the more affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.