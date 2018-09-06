Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 September, 2018 09:32 IST

Apple to name larger 6.5-inch iPhone as the iPhone XS Max, to drop 'Plus' label

Apple is expected to launch the OLED iPhones in a new gold finish, featuring stainless steel sides.

Apple is expected to launch two OLED iPhones and one LCD iPhone next week at its annual event. While a recent report claims that the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone will very likely be called the iPhone XS, we now also seem to have a name for the larger 6.5-inch OLED iPhone as well.

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

According to a report by 9To5Mac, two sources who are close to Apple's marketing plans have revealed that the larger iPhone will be named iPhone XS Max. This does come across as a little odd given that since the iPhone 6, Apple has been offering iPhones in two sizes, with the larger one always being labeled as 'Plus'.

According to an older report by Bloomberg, Apple was considering dropping the 'Plus' label for their iPhone lineup this year but so far, we hadn't heard anything to that end.

Supposed Apple iPhone XS. Image: 9To5Mac

Supposed Apple iPhone XS. Image: 9To5Mac

From what we know so far, Apple is expected to launch the two OLED iPhones in a new gold finish, featuring stainless steel sides. The OLED variants are also expected to include 4 GB of RAM, which would be a first for any iPhone. Apple might even throw in a dual-SIM variant of the two premium version, though it might be available only in select markets.

Apple's event is already confirmed to take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino on 12 September and it won't be long before we find out exactly what Apple decides to name its premium iPhones this year, as well as the more affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

also see

iPhone XS

Leaked images of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones show off new Gold variant

Aug 31, 2018

Apple

Apple might make wearable devices, buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

Aug 30, 2018

Realme 2

Realme 2 First Impressions: A pleasant experience with good looks, big battery

Aug 28, 2018

Moto One

Moto P30 Note could be launched as Moto One power at IFA: Report

Aug 27, 2018

Apple

Decoding Apple's media invite for the 2018 iPhone launch on 12 September

Aug 31, 2018

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 'logic board' issues to be repaired for free: All you need to know

Sep 01, 2018

science

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018

Mars

NASA to conduct third test of a parachute system for landing spacecraft on Mars

Sep 06, 2018

Gene Therapy

Gene editing in humans shows promising early results in a historic first attempt

Sep 06, 2018

Saving oceans

World's biggest sovereign fund in Norway urges companies to help save oceans

Sep 06, 2018