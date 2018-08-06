Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
6.1-inch iPhone to get dual SIM support but may arrive only in China: Report

A dual slot and dual standby iPhone may affect the sale of Android devices in China.

Apple is rumoured to be launching two different LCD versions of the iPhone this year.

According to a report by a Chinese daily United Daily News, Foxconn employees have reportedly said that Apple may launch an iPhone with a dual SIM and dual standby mode, however only in China.

Apple iPhone X. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Reports suggest that Apple might launch four models which are codenamed 801, 802, 803, and 804. The 801 and 802 phones will sport a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screen, while the 803 and 804 will be two versions of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone encased in an aluminium metallic frame. Out of these, the LCD version will reportedly have dual SIM slots and with dual standby capability.

In case of dual standby, users will be able to use both the SIMs in their iPhones simultaneously without affecting their SIMs properties such as VoLTE and 4G or 3G capabilities.

The Chinese reportedly use phones with dual SIMs frequently. This has led to an increase in the sale of phones by Chinese manufacturers. This is reportedly one of the reasons why Apple could be opting for an iPhone with a dual SIM slot.

iPhone which is mostly known for a single SIM slot is speculated to see a rise in the sale of iPhones in China if it indeed comes with devices which have dual SIM slots. This may affect the sale of phones sold by Chinese manufacturers which can affect the usage of Android phones.

