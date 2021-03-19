FP Trending

Apple will be launching the new iPad Pro models in the month of April. The new iPad Pro devices will look similar in appearance but will have improved cameras. Along with this, it will have processors that are going to have the same standard as that of the M1 chip in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini, according to a report by The Bloomberg. Apple is yet to announce this year’s first product launch event so the plan might change.

Popular tipster Jon Prosser also recently said the event will be hosted in April. This is after he predicted a 23 March event earlier, but as the purported event date drew closer, Prosser revised the prediction April. Several other tipsters also agree with the April timeline.

The event is in April. ‍♂️ I’ll explain on FPT. RIP my eyebrows. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 17, 2021

The screen size of the upcoming devices is going to be 11-inch and 12.9-inch, same as the old ones. It is speculated that with the larger model of the iPad Pro a Mini-LED screen will be available. This new feature will provide the larger iPad Pro with improved contrast ratios and brighter picture quality.

Thunderbolt connector, the port used on the latest Macs, has also been used in the testing of the new iPad devices. The port will enable connectivity to hard drives and external monitors while also providing faster syncing of data than what is available in the old iPad Pros.

Reportedly, the processors have been designed by Apple and will be manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).