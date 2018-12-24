Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Back to
Apple responds that iPad Pro 'meets or exceeds' design standards for flatness

The iPad is designed to have a flatness specification of up to “400 microns” or about 0.4 mm.

Dec 24, 2018

After Apple confirmed that some of the iPad Pro 2018 units were being shipped slightly bent a lot of people expressed their dissatisfaction of the way the Cupertino-giant is running things. Now a spokesperson for Apple has come out and said that the company is standing by the design of its flagship tablet.

iPad Pro 2018.

Dan Riccio, SVP of Hardware Engineering at Apple, responded to a customer in an email regarding the bendgate issue of the new iPad Pro. 9to5Mac has obtained a copy of this email via one of its readers and the mail said the following. Riccio explained that the iPad “meets or exceeds all of Apple’s high-quality standards of design and precision manufacturing”.

As per him, the iPad is designed to have a flatness specification of up to “400 microns” or about 0.4 mm which described by Riccio as the width of four sheets of paper at most. He stated that this level of flatness is tighter than the previous generation will not change during the lifetime of the product and that these slight variations will not affect the functionality of the device.

The issue actually lies in the way that the iPad Pro’s metal and plastic is cooled during production. The bending in the iPad appears after the box is opened and the company claims it is completely normal.

YouTuber channel JerryRigEverything tests the durability of products through common everyday instances like scratching, bending, falls, among other things. In his durability video for the iPad Pro, Zack bends the iPad Pro in half like a cardboard. The iPad Pro started showing flex at the slightest of pressures till it was completely bent in half rendering the device unusable.

