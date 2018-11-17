tech2 News Staff

The latest iPad Pro launched by Apple seems to be one of the most powerful tablets in the market as far as processing speeds are concerned, but not so much as far build quality is concerned.

YouTuber channel JerryRigEverything tests the durability of products through common everyday instances like scratching, bending, falls, among other things. Host Zack Nelson has famously exposed many faultily built smartphones over the past couple of years and it seems that iPad Pro 2018 is going to join the shelf of shame.

Although, a tablet is not something you will keep in your pocket it may be something that you might accidentally sit on. In his durability video for the iPad Pro, Zack bends the iPad Pro in half like a cardboard. The iPad Pro started showing flex at the slightest of pressures till it was completely bent in half rendering the device unusable.

The video showed that the weak points in the iPad Pro's build quality happened to be near the microphone hole on the tablet’s left side and the Apple Pencil’s magnetic charging area on the right.

It is, however, worth noting that, as per a report by The Verge, iPads are susceptible to being bent as they have relatively thin chassis as compared to a smartphone. But what is worrying in this iPad Pro is the device bending on the application of very little force. Will these slow down sales of iPad Pro? Probably not, but Apple would be better off by making structurally sound devices rather than compromising it by shaving off few millimetres to make it thin.