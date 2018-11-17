Saturday, November 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's iPad Pro 2018 seems pretty easy to bend, raises build quality concerns

iPads are susceptible to being bent as they have a relatively thin chassis as compared to a smartphone.

tech2 News Staff Nov 17, 2018 13:48 PM IST

The latest iPad Pro launched by Apple seems to be one of the most powerful tablets in the market as far as processing speeds are concerned, but not so much as far build quality is concerned.

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

The new iPad Pro by Apple. Reuters

YouTuber channel JerryRigEverything tests the durability of products through common everyday instances like scratching, bending, falls, among other things. Host Zack Nelson has famously exposed many faultily built smartphones over the past couple of years and it seems that iPad Pro 2018 is going to join the shelf of shame.

Although, a tablet is not something you will keep in your pocket it may be something that you might accidentally sit on. In his durability video for the iPad Pro, Zack bends the iPad Pro in half like a cardboard. The iPad Pro started showing flex at the slightest of pressures till it was completely bent in half rendering the device unusable.

The video showed that the weak points in the iPad Pro's build quality happened to be near the microphone hole on the tablet’s left side and the Apple Pencil’s magnetic charging area on the right.

It is, however, worth noting that, as per a report by The Verge, iPads are susceptible to being bent as they have relatively thin chassis as compared to a smartphone. But what is worrying in this iPad Pro is the device bending on the application of very little force. Will these slow down sales of iPad Pro? Probably not, but Apple would be better off by making structurally sound devices rather than compromising it by shaving off few millimetres to make it thin.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro pre-order kicks off in India today, pricing starts at Rs 71,900

Nov 14, 2018

Amazon-Apple

Amazon to carry more Apple products globally selling its latest iPhone, iPad

Nov 10, 2018

Apple headphones

Apple's over-the-air headphones to borrow HomePod tech to make it reversible

Nov 10, 2018

Apple

Apple not in talks 'at any level' to settle legal disputes with Qualcomm

Nov 08, 2018

Apple

High prices, lack of manufacturing in India hurting Apple's prospects: Report

Nov 08, 2018

Apple id

Several iPhone users finding themselves locked out of their Apple ID's: Report

Nov 14, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018