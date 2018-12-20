tech2 News Staff

Apple products are always under scrutiny and that makes even a slight discrepancy in a device the headline news. A month back YouTuber JerryRigEverything made a video to find out the durability of the new iPad Pro.

As thin as Apple has made it, it was little surprise when we saw the 12.5-inch tablet being bent like a piece of paper, completely destroying the device. After the video dropped, several users started complaining that they had been receiving the iPad Pro slightly bent right out of the box. Now Apple has reportedly come out with a statement about the issue.

A report by The Verge states that "some of its 2018 iPad Pros are shipping with a very slight bend in the aluminum chassis." However, Apple has said that is a side-effect of the manufacturing process of the iPad and it should not affect the device negatively in any way.

It would also seem that in the US, the LTE model of the iPad is exhibiting more cases of being bent straight out the box said the report. Some Wi-Fi based models have also seen bending. In any case, Apple is known for making quite sturdy and at times best-in-the-industry products (except for the iPhone 6 bendgate saga) and it doesn't seem in place for the company to sell products with even such tiny defects.

If by any chance you have received an iPad in the US which is bent, you can have it replaced in the 14-day window Apple offers for returns and exchanges. However, there is no information of any replacement outside of this Apple policy. The report states that Apple stands by the manufacturing process for the new iPads