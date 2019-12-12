tech2 News Staff

Apple has for a while been reported to be working on the successor of the affordable iPhone SE, which was expected to be named the iPhone SE 2. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also confirmed this rumour and said that the new affordable iPhone will be released by end of the first quarter with similar features as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID, but with a faster A13 chip and 3 GB of RAM.

However, while the iPhone SE 2 seems to be in works, as per a Japanese blog, Macotakara, it would instead be called the iPhone 9. Yes, apparently, Apple is going back two generations with the moniker and will call the device iPhone 9, since it directly jumped from iPhone 8 to iPhone X due to its tenth-anniversary edition.

The report further reveals that the purported iPhone 9 is expected to launch in the spring of 2020. On this, Kuo has also predicted that Apple might unveil this iPhone in early 2020 and might sell up to 30-40 million units across 2020.

According to both reports, the new iPhone is likely to be equipped with 3D Touch. Kuo has further said in a report that Apple might use a ToF system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map. According to him, the iPhone is likely to have a liquid crystal polymer antenna design that will improve wireless transmission. He said that Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will begin supplying Apple with antenna components by early 2020.

In terms of price and colour options, Kuo has said that the iPhone SE successor is likely be priced starting $399, and might come in space grey, silver, and red colour variants.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.