Apple is reportedly working on its own 5G antenna for the 2020 iPhones

Reportedly, Qualcomm's antenna would make the iPhone look thicker than what Apple wants.


tech2 News StaffFeb 17, 2020 13:50:52 IST

Even though 5G support is not yet available everywhere but many companies have already started pushing out smartphones with 5G capability. Apple is no different. It was recently reported that Apple is expected to launch iPhones with 5G support this year. It was also reported that Apple would use Qualcomm 5G modem chips in its 2020 iPhones.

However, the latest report by Fast Company suggests that Apple may launch its own antenna for 5G-enabled iPhones instead of using Qualcomm's QTM 525 mmWave antenna module.

While there is no confirmation about this from Apple, the report suggests why Apple may be considering making its own 5G antenna.

Apple is reportedly working on its own 5G antenna for the 2020 iPhones

Apple iPhone 11.

Apparently, there are two reasons behind this decision: Qualcomm's 5G antennas are big, which could make the iPhones look thicker, and it might have to pay more to Qualcomm to buy those parts, adding to the cost of the device.

It is not the first time that Apple will be coming up with its own antenna. Back in 2012, Apple launched iPhone 4 with its own antenna but the result was not as good as Apple expected. Users complained that reception turned weak when the device was held in a certain way. To rectify this, Apple addressed the issue admitting there was a problem with the sensor and that they were working on the issue. They also said that whoever faced the #AntennaGate could avail a free bumper and if they had already purchased a bumper, the price of the bumper would be refunded. Furthermore, if a user was still unsatisfied with their product, Apple would refund the money paid for the phone.

To recall, Apple is expected to launch a 5.4-inch, a 6.7-inch, and two 6.1-inch iPhone models in the upcoming lineup.

