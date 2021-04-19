Monday, April 19, 2021Back to
Apple iPhone 14 to get 8K video recording, 48 MP camera and more: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to work on an under-display Face ID system, that could reduce the size of the notch further.


FP TrendingApr 19, 2021 16:52:39 IST

Apple lineup for the year 2022 will witness some fascinating new changes, according to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per a report by Apple Insider, Apple is planning to upgrade the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models with 48 MP camera sensors, quite a leap from the 12 MP lenses from the current lineup. Chi-Kuo said, "We believe that the new 2022 iPhone may support direct 48 MP output and 12 MP (four cells merge output mode) output simultaneously. With 12 MP output, the CIS pixel size of the new 2022 iPhone increases to about 2.5um, which is significantly larger than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, and larger than existing Android phones, and close to the DSC level".

Apple iPhone 12

Kuo also mentioned the new sensor supporting support 8K video recording. The 8K video recording has been featuring on premium Android phones that are powered by a Snapdragon 865 chip and newer, since 2020. The iPhone 12 currently records up to 4K at 60 fps.

Kuo also mentioned that Apple is reserving the Periscopic zoom camera upgrade for the 2023 iPhone model. Besides, it is also planning to work on an under-display FaceID system, that could reduce the size of the notch further.

Speculations around the update say that the pixel size at the 48 MP native resolution comes in at around 1.25µm pixels. However, the 48 MP sensors might stick to the Pro models while the regular iPhone 14 variants might continue with the 12 MP sensors. Nothing has been mentioned of ultra-wide and telephoto cameras, so far, which might mean that the 48 MP stays exclusive to the main camera.

Talking of the Apple AR headset that is expected to launch in 2022, he said that the AR headset is set to hold a total of 15 cameras that will aid the headset track eye movements and real-world position and eventually rendering the world in real-time.

Kuo also mentioned pulling back iPhone 12 mini in 2022 owing to its lesser demand. However, limited quantities of iPhone 13 mini might be launched. Further, Apple might retain its regular iPhone 14 in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch variants. The Pro models will also be available in the same sizes.

