Indo-Asian News Service 14 September, 2018 19:51 IST

Apple iPhones to be available for pre-booking on Airtel Online Store soon

Customers can pre-order Apple iPhone XS, XS Max on 21 September, iPhone XR beginning 19 October.

Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on 14 September announced the newly-launched iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max would be available for pre-booking on its online store starting next week.

iPhone XS and iPhone XR. Image: Apple

"Customers will be able to pre-order iPhoneXS and iPhone XS Max beginning 21 September and iPhone XR beginning 19 October on 'Airtel Online Store'," the company said in a statement.

However, Airtel has not revealed any pre-order offers on the new series of Apple devices.

The premium iPhone XS price in India starts at Rs 99,900 (for 64GB storage variant) while the iPhone XS Max price begins at Rs 1,09,900 (for 64GB version).

The more affordable iPhone XR (64GB variant) would be available for Rs 76,900 in India.

