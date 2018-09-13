tech2 News Staff 13 September, 2018 07:47 IST
Apple is expected to unveil three new variants of the eleventh iteration of the iPhone and much more.
It’s finally time. Apple’s annual iPhone launch event kicks off at 10:30 pm IST and team Tech2 is here to bring you the juiciest highlights and analysis, as and when it happens at Apple’s Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.
If you are here early, we still do have a ton of content for you to munch on, ensuring you’re up to speed with the latest leaks, rumours and trivia before the event begins.
From what we know so far (and there’s a lot), Apple’s going to be unveiling three new variants of the eleventh iteration of the iPhone, two variants of the 4th generation Apple Watch and just maybe, a new iPad Pro with the brand new iOS 12 powering it all.
Also, make sure you read through our thorough piece on spending a year with the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus right here.
To keep up with all the latest updates regarding the Apple launch, head to our Apple 2018 page.
highlights
00:26 (IST)
India pricing is, frankly, ridiculous iPhone XS 64 GB: Rs 99,900, available from 28 September iPhone XS Max 64 GB: Rs 1,09,000, available from 28 September iPhone XR 64 GB: Rs 76,900, available from 26 October Obviously, the variants will be even more expensive. At these prices, the iPhones are more expensive than the MacBook Pro and are selling at a Rs 30,000 premium over US pricing.
00:16 (IST)
Wrapping up iOS 12 is coming on 17th, macOS Mojave on 24th. HomePod will get a few new features and will get Dolby Atmos support by 17 September. Where're the new AirPods, the AirPower mat? Where're the new chargers?
00:03 (IST)
iPhone XR specs It's got the A12 Bionic chip (phew). The rear camera is a 12 MP unit, the same wide angle one as on the XS. Better yet, the single camera unit also does portrait lighting using a technique introduced by the Pixel about 2 years ago. Basically, you're getting all iPhone XS features minus the OLED display and telephoto camera.
00:00 (IST)
6.1-inch LCD display for iPhone XR It's bigger than an 8 but smaller than an 8 Plus. The resolution is a bit low, though. It's a little over HD. The display does support OLED features like tap-to-wake.
23:58 (IST)
We want to reach as many people as possible. IPhone XR: It looks like the iPhone 8 from the back, the X from the front, and the bezels are relatively massive. It's available in White, Black, Blue, Yellow and Coral. A Product RED variant is also available. It's rated for IP67, meaning it's dust and splash-proof.
23:52 (IST)
Where's the "one more thing"? Apple's now talking about how they're renewable energy, etc. Yay for the environment of course, but where's the iPhone XR, iPad, AirPower Charger?
23:50 (IST)
At long last...Dual SIM on an iPhone Apple has finally heard our prayers! The new iPhones will support DSDS (Dual SIM Dual Standby). You use a traditional SIM and an eSIM for this. In China, you get a traditional dual SIM phone. Why isn't this coming to India? Ask Apple. Airtel, Vodafone and Jio appear to support eSIM, though, so lack of traditional dual SIM might not be an issue here.
23:47 (IST)
Improved battery life The phones will last about 1-1.5 hrs longer.
23:44 (IST)
Better bokeh... finally! Apple is finally doing what Google did in 2016. The bokeh mode appears to have improved significantly. Apple's AI chip is certainly helping here. Depth-of-field can now be adjusted in real-time (just as Huawei has been doing for three years).
23:42 (IST)
Smart HDR The new HDR mode with the A12 Bionic takes even more photos and combines them to create images. AI makes sure that the images are aligned and matched. Apple is showing image samples where moving hair and water drops are also captured perfectly, even with HDR enabled. As with last year's phones, the images are captured in wide gamut.
23:39 (IST)
Why a 7 MP selfie cam though? Apple needs to really up its selfie game. The likes of Google and Vivo have long since surpassed anything that Apple has to offer.
23:38 (IST)
It's camera time! The rear camera features 2x 12 MP cameras with a better true tone flash. The front camera is a 7 MP unit but is apparently twice as fast. Image quality? No idea. If Apple can match the original Pixel for image quality, we'll be impressed.
23:30 (IST)
Tracking basketball shots with your camera Using CoreML, this next developer, HomeCourt, is using the Neural Engine and the iPhone's cameras to track basketball shots in real-time.
23:28 (IST)
Elder Scrolls: Blades on iPhone XS A massive first-person RPG, Blades will bring the essential, and never-ending, Elder Scrolls experience to the iPhone. The demo video looks amazing. We're seeing real-time lighting effects, stereo audio, God rays and more. I can't stress this enough, the game really does look stunning. When's it coming, Tod?
23:26 (IST)
Next-generation of apps, courtesy of A12 Bionic Bethesda's Tod Howard is on stage. Woot woot! You know what's coming, right? Elder Scrolls!
23:24 (IST)
Opening up Neural Engine Apple's AI framework, Core ML, will gain access to the Neural Engine. It'll apparently be 9 times more powerful while consuming a tenth of the energy. This should have a large impact on AR Kit apps.
23:18 (IST)
600 billion vs 5 trillion operations That's the difference in AI capabilities between the A11 Bionic and A12 Bionic.
23:18 (IST)
Introducing: A12 Bionic It's the world's first 7 nm chip (Intel's on 14 nm, Qualcomm on 10 nm). It's packed with 6.9 bn transistors. It's still a 6-core chip. with 2 performance cores that are 15% faster. The 4 efficiency cores are 50% more efficient. The 4-core GPU is 50% faster. If that wasn't enough, there's now an 8-core "Neural Engine:" chip for AI.
23:16 (IST)
Face ID 2.0? Phil Schiller is describing Face ID. He says it's faster than ever before, and that's because it uses faster algorithms and a faster secure enclave. We're not sure if the speed boost will translate to iPhone X.
23:14 (IST)
Super Retina That's what Apple is calling the display. They're 458 ppi displays with HDR and Dolby Vision support. 3D Touch is still here.
23:13 (IST)
It's big, but not that big The new OLED display is very dense (458 ppi), and despite being 5.8-inches in size, the phone is smaller than the 8 Plus. A new 6.5-inch iPhone has also been announced. It's called the iPhone XS Max, and it's about the size of the iPhone 8 Plus.
23:10 (IST)
iPhone XS: The most advanced iPhone ever created Phill Schiller: It's made from surgical-grade stainless steel. It's covered in the most durable glass ever in a smartphone. The phone will be available in Gold, SIlver and Space Grey, and it's IP68 certified.
23:07 (IST)
Price and availability: Watch Series 4 Watch Series 4 will be available in Silver, Gold and Space Grey. There will also be a Stainless variant and a brand new Gold Stainless option (it looks lovely). All bands are compatible with the Series 4. Nike+ units feature a new Watch Face and a glow-in-the-dark band. Here's the breakdown: Watch Series 4: Cellular + GPS - $499 Watch Series 4: GPS only - $399 Watch Series 3: Cellular + GPS - $279 Orders can be placed on 14 September and delivery will happen after 21st. WatchOS 5 will be available to compatible models on 17 September
23:02 (IST)
Time for the obligatory Jony Ive video describing all of Watch Series 4's features You gotta love that voice! "Personal, liberating, transformative", says Ive.
22:59 (IST)
Battery life? The Watch Series 4 will offer the same 18-hr all-day battery life as the previous Watch, claims Apple.
22:58 (IST)
Privacy features All health and fitness data is encrypted on-device and in the cloud. Users control who gets to see it.
22:54 (IST)
How does the ECG sensor work? Once activated, the sensor will track heart rhythm for 30 seconds and give you a profile of your heart. It'll also point out issues. The data will be stored in the Apple Health app, which should give doctors a lot more meaningful data to work with.
22:52 (IST)
A heart-to-heart with the Watch The new Watch will detect unusually low heart-rate and other issues such as atrial fibrillation. i.e., if your heart is in trouble, the Watch will let you know. Oh, and there's an in-built ECG now.
22:49 (IST)
Next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope "The new sensor can sample data 8 times faster." Umm. OK. "With the new sensor, Apple Watch Series 4 can detect a fall". Ah. Apple's fall event is about falls (Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves).
22:47 (IST)
Better feedback There's now haptic feedback with the dial. Better speakers are also included. There's also an additional mic to improve the quality of audio recording. The antennas are also better laid out for better connectivity.
22:44 (IST)
So many complications The new Watch Face supports 8 complications. You can add faces of your loved ones, yes, your dog as well. The modular face also has more detailed information from stocks, fitness, etc.
22:42 (IST)
The Apple Watch Series 4
22:41 (IST)
We're taking Apple Watch to the next level Cue thumping heart beat, flames, gold accents, a new Watch Face and even more complications.
22:34 (IST)
"The clicker" All that effort for a clicker? Come to think of it, it is the most important element of the presentation after all.
22:31 (IST)
...and we're LIVE ! The most exciting and polarising smartphone event of the year has finally been kicked off. We're currently being treated to views of Apple's awesome campus... set to the tune of Mission Impossible? What's going on?
21:08 (IST)
An hour and twenty minutes to go...
20:50 (IST)
In case you're still wondering where and how to watch the event Here's exactly what you might be looking for https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/apple-iphone-launch-event-kicks-off-at-10-30-pm-today-when-and-where-to-watch-5166581.html
20:08 (IST)
To get you started with Before we begin talking about what we know and what we expect from Apple's new iPhones, here's what we feel about last years iPhones — the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/one-year-on-apple-iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-iphone-x-and-the-apple-watch-series-3-5163101.htm l
19:51 (IST)
Hello and Welcome! It might be a little early for an event which is expected to begin at 10:30 pm, but if you're just as excited as we at Tech2 are for this, we just can't let you sit idle and stare at the clock, waiting till the event begins.
00:26 (IST)
India pricing is, frankly, ridiculous
iPhone XS 64 GB: Rs 99,900, available from 28 September
iPhone XS Max 64 GB: Rs 1,09,000, available from 28 September
iPhone XR 64 GB: Rs 76,900, available from 26 October
Obviously, the variants will be even more expensive.
At these prices, the iPhones are more expensive than the MacBook Pro and are selling at a Rs 30,000 premium over US pricing.
00:28 (IST)
Cases are expensive as well
Silicone cases for iPhone XS and XS Max will sell for Rs 3,500.
The Leather Folio case will retail at Rs 9,990.
00:16 (IST)
Wrapping up
iOS 12 is coming on 17th, macOS Mojave on 24th.
HomePod will get a few new features and will get Dolby Atmos support by 17 September.
Where're the new AirPods, the AirPower mat? Where're the new chargers?
00:14 (IST)
MacOS Mojave will be available on 24 September
00:14 (IST)
Prices and storage options
iPhone XR: 64/128/256 GB from $749 onwards
iPhone XS: 64/256/512 GB from $999 onwards
iPhone XS Max: 64/256/512 GB from $1099 onwards
The phone can be pre-ordered from 14 September, deliveries will start on 21 September.
Shipments in India will start on 28 September.
Prices of older iPhones have also been slashed.
iPhone 7 now starts at $449 and iPhone 8 at $599.
00:14 (IST)
All the prices you need to know
The prices of the new iPhones start at#iPhoneXS $999#iPhoneXsMax $1099#iPhoneXR $749@Apple #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/4a0OD6n1gd— Siddhartha Sharma (सिद्धार्था) (@SidnChips) September 12, 2018
00:10 (IST)
Everything about the iPhone XR
From camera details, phone battery to processor, everything you need to know about Apple iPhone XR #AppleEvent— Business Standard (@bsindia) September 12, 2018
Catch full coverage on Apple herehttps://t.co/079nNjVEVz pic.twitter.com/HnBadCCCnI
00:07 (IST)
Here's a video of Jony explaining the Watch Series 4
00:06 (IST)
Jony Ive's dulcet tones again
This is what we come for. Jony Ive's voice and Apple's gorgeous ads.
00:04 (IST)
The camera on the iPhone XR
The iPhone XR camera is the exact same as the one that's found inside the iPhone XS, only it's a single-lens system. It can even take those photos with enhanced bokeh! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/eYHT9waIWL— TechRadar (@techradar) September 12, 2018
00:04 (IST)
iPhone XR battery life
1.5 hrs more than iPhone 8 Plus.
00:03 (IST)
iPhone XR specs
It's got the A12 Bionic chip (phew).
The rear camera is a 12 MP unit, the same wide angle one as on the XS.
Better yet, the single camera unit also does portrait lighting using a technique introduced by the Pixel about 2 years ago.
Basically, you're getting all iPhone XS features minus the OLED display and telephoto camera.
00:02 (IST)
iPhone Xr has a single 12 MP camera system
the same 12 MP wide-angle lens as in the iPhone Xs
00:00 (IST)
6.1-inch LCD display for iPhone XR
It's bigger than an 8 but smaller than an 8 Plus.
The resolution is a bit low, though. It's a little over HD.
The display does support OLED features like tap-to-wake.
00:00 (IST)
Classic Apple
Apple steering hard into the weakness here. "IT'S NOT LCD, KIDS... IT'S LIQUID RETINA." #AppleEvent— Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) September 12, 2018
23:58 (IST)
We want to reach as many people as possible.
IPhone XR: It looks like the iPhone 8 from the back, the X from the front, and the bezels are relatively massive.
It's available in White, Black, Blue, Yellow and Coral. A Product RED variant is also available.
It's rated for IP67, meaning it's dust and splash-proof.
23:58 (IST)
ONE MORE iPHONE (ﾉﾟ0ﾟ)ﾉ
The iPhone Xr, with liquid retina display.
23:56 (IST)
One more thing...at last
One more iPhone. As expected.
23:54 (IST)
YASSS!
So @reliancejio and @Airtel_Presence on the new dual-SIM #iPhoneXS #iPhoneXsMax @Apple #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GksEIV1M0a— Siddhartha Sharma (सिद्धार्था) (@SidnChips) September 12, 2018
23:54 (IST)
"iOS 12 will make your devices faster and better"
Yes, Apple. We know.
23:52 (IST)
Where's the "one more thing"?
Apple's now talking about how they're renewable energy, etc. Yay for the environment of course, but where's the iPhone XR, iPad, AirPower Charger?
23:51 (IST)
DSDS guys! Finally!
iPhone Xs has Dual Sim Dual Standby and eSim support #AppleEvent— 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) September 12, 2018
Get the latest in our news hub: https://t.co/JxDJiF9Bm3 pic.twitter.com/1tolJWvjGf
23:50 (IST)
At long last...Dual SIM on an iPhone
Apple has finally heard our prayers! The new iPhones will support DSDS (Dual SIM Dual Standby).
You use a traditional SIM and an eSIM for this.
In China, you get a traditional dual SIM phone. Why isn't this coming to India? Ask Apple.
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio appear to support eSIM, though, so lack of traditional dual SIM might not be an issue here.
23:50 (IST)
For years now
Someone audibly said "no," from the crowd when the depth of field slider was announced. It's already been available on a number on Android handsets for a while.https://t.co/bsraCoBLLW #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qZLI5PxEj7— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) September 12, 2018
23:49 (IST)
Dual Sim! Finally!
But DSDS? Ok then! (ಠ_ಠ)
23:47 (IST)
Improved battery life
The phones will last about 1-1.5 hrs longer.
23:47 (IST)
Video is still incredible
Apple's video chops were never in question and with the iPhone XS, nothing has changed. Video still looks amazing.
As a bonus, the new phones can now record stereo audio.
23:46 (IST)
The iPhone XS camera features Smart HDR, with zero shutter lag.
You can also edit the aperture after having shot the photograph.
23:44 (IST)
Better bokeh... finally!
Apple is finally doing what Google did in 2016. The bokeh mode appears to have improved significantly. Apple's AI chip is certainly helping here.
Depth-of-field can now be adjusted in real-time (just as Huawei has been doing for three years).
23:42 (IST)
Smart HDR
The new HDR mode with the A12 Bionic takes even more photos and combines them to create images. AI makes sure that the images are aligned and matched.
Apple is showing image samples where moving hair and water drops are also captured perfectly, even with HDR enabled.
As with last year's phones, the images are captured in wide gamut.
23:41 (IST)
HDR with zero shutter lag
Apple announces a new Smart HDR feature for the camera that includes zero shutter lag https://t.co/bidg0zbmuk #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/1N5xGxohh9— TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) September 12, 2018
23:40 (IST)
Yup. That happened.
Time Magazine's cover is shot on an iPhone!@TIME #AppleEvent @Apple pic.twitter.com/ZrtMO8yY5J— Stuff India (@stuff_india) September 12, 2018
23:39 (IST)
Why a 7 MP selfie cam though?
Apple needs to really up its selfie game. The likes of Google and Vivo have long since surpassed anything that Apple has to offer.
23:39 (IST)
The iPhone Xs has a dual 12 MP + 12 MP dual camera at the back
One 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP telephone lens, along with an improved two-tone flash.
23:39 (IST)
The ISP works in tandem with the Neural engine for better photos
New iPhone Cameras #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ZlIZlThGJi— Ken Buffa (@KenBuffa) September 12, 2018
23:38 (IST)
It's camera time!
The rear camera features 2x 12 MP cameras with a better true tone flash.
The front camera is a 7 MP unit but is apparently twice as fast.
Image quality? No idea. If Apple can match the original Pixel for image quality, we'll be impressed.
23:37 (IST)
Yaawn!
This is getting boring. Apple's spent more time talking about potential AI capabilities and gaming than on the phones.
It's powerful, we get it, but what else is new?
23:36 (IST)
Fortnite players watching Galaga be like..
mann ain't nobody playing this AR game. This requires you to move. Kids playing that fortnite. (and @LanhNguyenFilms). #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/MszVNpvJtx— Kevin Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) September 12, 2018
23:31 (IST)
Real-time shot science
The app tracks a player's posture, the ball's trajectory, the position of the basket, etc.
23:31 (IST)
PUBG Mobile players be like..
Haptic feedback in games now on the #iPhoneXS #iPhoneXsMax, needs a new @PUBG update now... @Apple #AppleEvent— Siddhartha Sharma (सिद्धार्था) (@SidnChips) September 12, 2018
23:30 (IST)
Tracking basketball shots with your camera
Using CoreML, this next developer, HomeCourt, is using the Neural Engine and the iPhone's cameras to track basketball shots in real-time.
23:29 (IST)
Blades is coming "this fall"
Tod says it's up for pre-order right now.
23:28 (IST)
Elder Scrolls: Blades on iPhone XS
A massive first-person RPG, Blades will bring the essential, and never-ending, Elder Scrolls experience to the iPhone.
The demo video looks amazing. We're seeing real-time lighting effects, stereo audio, God rays and more.
I can't stress this enough, the game really does look stunning.
When's it coming, Tod?
23:28 (IST)
Augmented Reality on the iPhone XS and XS Max
The new iPhone Xs will have updated augmented reality capabilities with better surface & object mapping and light detection. #AppleEvent— Marty Swant (@martyswant) September 12, 2018
23:26 (IST)
Next-generation of apps, courtesy of A12 Bionic
Bethesda's Tod Howard is on stage. Woot woot!
You know what's coming, right? Elder Scrolls!
23:26 (IST)
Core ML gets 9 times faster!
It will, however, consume 1/10th the energy!
23:24 (IST)
Opening up Neural Engine
Apple's AI framework, Core ML, will gain access to the Neural Engine. It'll apparently be 9 times more powerful while consuming a tenth of the energy.
This should have a large impact on AR Kit apps.
23:24 (IST)
We agree
Half the audeince while @Apple talks about the specs on the #iPhoneXs chip.— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) September 12, 2018
Watch the #AppleEvent here --> https://t.co/FyZVqsppI9 pic.twitter.com/CQKlfcGWlI
23:22 (IST)
Real-time machine learning
The Neural Engine will support real-time machine learning. Big words, but this means that portrait lighting, Animoji, etc. will work much better.
23:21 (IST)
It's fast, really fast
The iPhone was already fast, but with iOS 12, iPhone XS and XS Max will be even faster. Apps will apparently open 30% faster.
also see
iPhone names
Apple leaks names of new iPhones and Apple Watch variants ahead of launchSep 12, 2018
Apple 2018
Apple iPhone launch event kicks off at 10.30 pm today: When and where to watchSep 12, 2018
iPhone Xs
Love for Apple Watch Series 4, hate for iPhone Xs pricing: Twitter reactsSep 13, 2018
Apple
Apple event: Here's all that's expected to be announced at today's iPhone launchSep 10, 2018
iPhone Xs Max
Rumours tell iPhone Xs Max may be the heaviest, Apple Watch may bear 64-bit chipSep 12, 2018
2018 iPhone
Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR announced starting for Rs 99,900, Rs 1,09,900 and Rs 76,900 respectivelySep 13, 2018
science
NewsTracker
After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fishSep 12, 2018
Public Health
Heart disease and stroke are among top killers in India, new studies revealsSep 12, 2018
Satellites
NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on SaturdaySep 12, 2018
Nuclear Physics
Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARCSep 12, 2018