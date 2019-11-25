Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone XR assembled in India shown off by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Apple's supplier Salcomp would make components at a plant near Chennai in southern India.


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 17:27:12 IST

Apple has begun assembling the iPhone XR in India.

It was earlier speculated that the Cupertino giant had started assembling iPhone XR (Review) in India and it might soon start the manufacture of iPhone 11 (Review) as well. It was reported that Apple would be assembling this iPhone with its partner Foxconn in Chennai. We got a confirmation in October this year that 'Assembled in India' units were being seen at retail outlets across India.

As per a recent tweet by Communications, Electronics & IT Minister of India, Ravi Shakar Prasad, Apple has begun the assembling of iPhone XR in India. He shared an image in the tweet where he is posing with a unit of iPhone XR which was assembled in India.

Apple iPhone XR assembled in India shown off by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

iPhone XR is selling at a starting price of Rs 47,900.

According to a report in Reuters though, the iPhone XR is being assembled by Apple supplier Salcomp, at a plant near Chennai. Salcomp will invest Rs 2,000 crores over the next five years to make chargers and other components at the plant and the move will also create 10,000 jobs, Prasad said. Apple's phones made in India will also be exported, he said, adding that exports of mobile phones and components from the country would be worth $1.6 billion (roughly Rs 11,500 crores) each this year.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max review: A stellar upgrade in every sense of the word)

Apple is also reportedly going to open its retail store in India soon. It is likely to be located in Mumbai's Maker Maxity mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. This store in Mumbai is planned to be the largest store in India. It is apparently three times the size of the largest franchisee store by Flagship Apple Premium Reseller, which was opened in August is spread across two floors in Mumbai's High Street Phoenix Mall.

(Also read: Apple Watch Series 5 review: Barring the always-on display, there's little else to talk about)

With inputs from Reuters

