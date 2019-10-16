tech2 News Staff

After running several trials in the last few weeks, Apple has reportedly begun the production of its iPhone XR with its manufacturing partner Foxconn in Chennai. It was reported by ET Telecom, that Apple has already started the production of iPhone XR (Review) in India and soon they will start the production of iPhone 11 (Review) as well.

The report revealed that the company had earlier tested the waters with the export of iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 models in Europe. They will start exporting iPhone XR and iPhone 11 as well.

With this news, if you are wondering if the prices of the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR will come down in India? The answer is no. As per the report, Apple is expected to save 20 percent on the import duty but it will not lead to any price drop for the consumers. Apple has not slashed the prices of iPhone 6S or iPhone SE that are already manufacturing in India so, most probably it won't be doing that now.

Apple is also reportedly going to open its retail store in India soon. It is likely to be located in Mumbai's Maker Maxity mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. This store in Mumbai is planned to be the largest store in India. It is apparently three times the size of the largest franchisee store by Flagship Apple Premium Reseller, which was opened in August is spread across two floors in Mumbai's High Street Phoenix mall.