Apple's first retail store in India to open in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: Report

The store is reportedly being designed and worked on and will be open for access by September 2020.


tech2 News StaffOct 03, 2019 12:06:39 IST

After years of struggle, Apple's plans to open a retail store in India are finally coming to life.

Apple has chosen Mumbai’s Maker Maxity mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as the venue for its first retail store in India, according to a report by Economic Times. Reportedly, Apple has leased a 20,000 to 25,000 square feet space for the store, which will spread over three floors in the mall.

The report also claims that the store is currently being designed and worked on, and will be open for access by September 2020. Apple is reportedly importing the fixtures and furniture for the store.

Apples first retail store in India to open in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: Report

Representational image. Image: Reuters

This store in Mumbai is planned to be the largest store in India. It is apparently three times the size of the largest franchisee store by Flagship Apple Premium Reseller, which was opened in August is spread across two floors in Mumbai's High Street Phoenix mall.

Last month, after the FDI rules were relaxed in India, Apple announced that it will start selling a range of products in India through its own online store. As of now, Apple products are sold in India through partnered third-party offline retailers and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Apple has also conveyed to the government that it will open 2-3 offline retail stores in India soon.

Apple, which works with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron in India, currently makes iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 here. Apple is reportedly also looking at assembling more models in the country.

