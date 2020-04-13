Monday, April 13, 2020Back to
Apple iPhone SE 2 to launch in mid-April followed by iPhone 12 in October: Report

Apple is likely to launch the 5.4-inch and two 6.1 inch models in September, whereas the 6.7 inch model might launch in October.


tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2020 09:46:06 IST

Due to the ongoing lockdown in different parts of the world, phones launches and other tech events have been put on hold for a while including that of Apple's 2020 iPhones. The launch of Apple's affordable iPhone – iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 – has also been pushed a few weeks.

A report believed the iPhone would launch on 3 April, while some claimed that the launch will take place on 15 April, however, none of them have been confirmed by Apple yet. Now, another report has surfaced that hints that it might launch in the next few days, basically mid-April. The suspected 15 April launch date may just be true.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

As per a report by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu has suggested that the launch of the successor of iPhone SE might take place in mid-April. This iPhone is apparently the upgraded version of the iPhone 8 that has a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID home button, A13 chipset, 3 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In addition to that, he revealed that the"Engineering Verification Test" stage of 2020 iPhone is expected to be pushed by two weeks to late April for the 5.4-inch model and 6.1-inch models. This stage for the 6.7-inch model is likely to be delayed to mid-May.

These delays are caused due to travel restriction and cargo flight delays. As a result, the 5.4-inch and two 6.1 inch models are likely to be available in September whereas the 6.7-inch model is expected to unveil in October.  This model is likely to be called as iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to the report, back in 2017, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus were launched in September and were later followed by iPhone X in November.

As per the previous reports,  iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might offer up to 6 GB RAM. The iPhone 12 is likely to offer 4 GB RAM, just like the iPhone 11 (Review).

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might also come with features like "rear-facing 3D sensing" and "mmWave support for higher-performance 5G".

Qualcomm also recently hinted that the upcoming iPhone 2020 lineup might be 5G enabled.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


