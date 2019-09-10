Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone 11 series could include new Rose co-processor for more accurate location

The co-processor has been codenamed both R1 and Rose and it will be a part of the new A13 configuration.


tech2 News StaffSep 10, 2019 16:24:28 IST

Let the leaks keep coming!

In the run-up to the iPhone 11 series launch today, a leak suggests that Apple will add a new co-processor to the 2019 iPhones, according to a report by MacRumors.

Reportedly, the co-processor has been codenamed both R1 and Rose and it will be a part of the new Apple A13 SoC configuration.

Image: Reuters

The information about the co-processor was found in an internal build of iOS 13. The R1 (t2006) will apparently be functionally similar to the M-series motion co-processor that most existing iPhones use, however, the new purported R1 co-processor will apparently be more advanced, which will provide a more accurate picture of the iPhone's location.

The currently M-series co-processors collect sensor data from integrated accelerometers, gyroscopes and compasses and offload the collecting and processing of sensor data from the main chipset. The new R1 co-processor will apparently add a raft of new sources of data to the mix.

iPhone vs other smartphones.

iPhone vs other smartphones.

"The Rose coprocessor will add support for an inertial measurement unit (IMU), Bluetooth 5.1 features, ultra-wideband (UWB) and camera (including motion capture and optical tracking) sensor data to not only tell where the device is but also fuse this sensor data together to find lost Apple Tags and aid in the processing of People Occlusion from ARKit. Given the overlap in sensor data collection and processing the Rose coprocessor may replace the M-series motion coprocessor" the report reads.

However, we will only know for sure about this at the Apple event tonight.

Stay tuned for all live updates from the update. Also, here's how you can tune into the livestream, and what to expect from today's event.

