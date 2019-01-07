tech2 News Staff

The new year has just begun and after a lacklustre 2018 in terms of iPhone sales, fresh new leaks of the next iPhone hint that Apple seems ready to take on 2019 with something new. Fresh renders of the upcoming 2019 iPhone, tagged as the iPhone XI, now show a similar iPhone design but with a brand new triple camera setup.

While Apple did pull off a Pixel-like single camera smartphone last year in the form of the iPhone XR a fresh new leak coming from Digit, shows a familiar iPhone design for the upcoming 2019 iPhone, but with a weird-looking triple camera setup. Twitter tipster @OnLeaks also confirmed the same in a new leak.

We have seen smartphones with dual cameras take over the budget and mid-range smartphone segment in 2018 so it now appears that Apple too wants to play in on the camera game and add a third camera to its capable dual camera setup which first showed up on the iPhone 8 Plus (horizontal layout) and was then improved with the iPhone X (vertical layout) followed by the iPhone XS and XS Max that are currently on sale today.

Triple camera smartphones were a trend in 2018 but the technology was mostly reserved for the mid-range and the premium smartphone segment, with Samsung even launching a quad-camera-laden Galaxy A9 towards the end of the year.

The newly leaked renders show a glossy black iPhone with what appears to be a 3D curved glass back. The corners are rounded as would be on a regular iPhone, but it's the triple camera setup on the back that some may find hard to digest thanks to its weird asymmetrical layout. There's a quad LED flash, followed by three cameras in a weird zig-zag arrangement followed by what appears to be a microphone at the bottom end of the camera ring.

If the leaked renders do turn out to be genuine (will go official in the month of September 2019) Apple indeed could be looking to introduce a new camera feature or simply improve on its Portrait mode's edge detection, while adding an additional telephoto lens. Bloomberg recently pointed out that Apple would adopt long-distance 3D ToF in its 2019 iPhones. The technology is similar to the stuff found on Oppo's R17 Pro smartphone that uses Time of Flight technology to create a 3D map of the subject or object in the scene by calculating the time light takes to bounce off it.

The setup does remind us of Huawei's Mate 20 Pro, with also features a rounded square ring to hold its triple camera setup last year.

