Apple has finally announced the 2018 lineup of iPhone devices to be unveiled in global markets. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will start shipping from 21 September, while the iPhone XR will be shipping from 26 October.

Apple has also revealed that iOS 12, which is the latest operating system for iPhones and iPads, will be releasing worldwide on 17 September.

As has been the case always, iOS 12 will be available for free. All phones which are currently running on iOS 11 will be able to upgrade to iOS 12. This means that all iPhones from iPhone SE to iPhone XS Max will be getting the incremental software upgrade.

iOS 12 was first announced back in June during Apple's annual WWDC keynote. iOS 12 is betting big on performance upgrades, Shared AR experiences, Group Facetime, Memojis and more.

For more information about what exactly iOS 12 is bringing to the table, you head over here.

In more news regarding Apple, the latest iPhones will now be supporting dual-SIM capabilities. Apple introduced a non-traditional dual-SIM setup on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, where instead of a slot for two physical SIMs, it has one slot for a nano-SIM, and the other one is for a digital SIM aka eSIM aka embedded SIM.

For a full round-up of the Apple Keynote, you can head over here.