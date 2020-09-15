Tuesday, September 15, 2020Back to
Apple 'Time Flies' event at kick off at 10.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live and all you can expect

Apple is expected to launch Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad Air 4, Apple One subscription and more.


tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2020 10:58:47 IST

Apple's Time Flies event will take place online today at 10.30 pm IST.

Unlike previous years, at this September-event Apple might not launch new iPhone 12. Instead, it is expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 6, a cheaper version of Apple Watch Series 3, which may be called Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4 and also the AirTags (finally!).

In addition to this, GSMArena hints that the company might also announce iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, Apple One subscription and AirPods Studio.

Apple Time Flies event at kick off at 10.30 pm IST today: How to watch it live and all you can expect

Apple Time Flies Event invite.

As for the iPhones, Apple is expected to host another event in October to unveil four new iPhone 12 models.

Apple event: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST.  You can watch it live on Apple's official YouTube channel. You can also tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE expected specifications

The upcoming Watch Series 6 is expected to come with a Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) sensor, sleep tracking and improved ECG capabilities. A report by The Verge reveals that the smartwatch might also come with a rebranded Activity app called Fitness. According to the tipster Evan Blass, Watch Series 6 will come with an S4 chip, might come in two size variants and is likely to be available in both Bluetooth and LTE versions.

As per the tipster, Apple Watch SE is also likely to come in two size variants. It is also expected to be available in both LTE and Bluetooth versions. The Verge report reveals that since Apple Watch Series 3 is priced at $199, Apple Watch SE is likely to be priced less than that.

Apple iPad Air 4 expected specifications

Going by leaked iPad Air 4 user manual images on Twitter, iPad Air 4 is likely to feature thin bezels and rounded edges. It is expected to come with a Touch ID that will be placed under the side-mounted button. It further suggests that it might house a single camera and a pin connector at the back. According to GSMArena, this pin connector will apparently make it compatible with the iPad Pro range accessories. The images also suggest that iPad Air 4 is likely to come with iPad Pro's gesture-based navigation system.

The tipster Evan Blass has revealed that it will be powered by an A14 chipset and might feature a USB-C port as well.

Apple One Subscription

As per a report by 9to5Google, Apple Music will be included in the Apple One subscription bundle. It reveals that users can manage their Apple One subscription using iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. In addition to Apple Music, this subscription might also include Apple TV+, Arcade, News+ and other services, reported GSMArena.

Apple Studio, AirTags expected specifications

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple might also launch its first over-the-ear headphones called Apple Studio at the event today. According to a report by MacRumours, it is expected to be priced at $349 and might be available in a premium leather variant. It also suggests that the headphones might come with embedded sensors for head and neck detection. It will automatically adjust the left and right audio channels to the appropriate ear cups irrespective of the way users are wearing them.

AirTags are also expected to arrive at the event today. These AirTags are used to keep track of your devices so that you don't lose them. As per a report by Nikkei, AirTags are already in mass production, so we can expect that the company might launch them today.

