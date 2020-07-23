FP Trending

A recent patent has been published which describes a couple of features that Apple is considering for its over-ear headphones. According to a report in 9To5Mac, these could include gesture controls and rotation detection.

However, one can never guarantee the direction Apple might take with new products, considering the company plays around with a lot of different ideas and patents. In 2018, a patent was seen suggesting that the headphones may be reversible, where the headphones could adjust its output accordingly after automatically detecting the orientation.

However, people wear headphones differently, with many even placing it around the back of their neck, which could make it tricky for Apple to include touch-based gesture controls.

However, the new patent, spotted by Patently Apple, seems to have a solution. According to the patent, the systems and methods described in it may be able to detect a gesture, like a swipe received as user input on a touch interface of the headphones, or integrated into an earpiece.

“The gesture may be made in a particular direction, such as down toward Earth,” the patent states.

This means that one could swipe down to reduce volume or forward to skip it to the next track.

https://www.patentlyapple.com/patently-apple/2020/07/apple-has-been-granted-their-second-patent-this-year-for-their-future-over-ear-headphones-emphasizing-gesture-input.html