Apple Event 2021: Bollywood hit Dum Maaro Dum-style tune in iPhone 13 ad surprises Indian viewers

The tune played during the Apple event 2021 is in an advertisement for the new iPhone series.


FP TrendingSep 15, 2021 17:55:15 IST

Viewers who tuned in to watch the launch of Apple’s new iPhone 13 series were surprised to hear a familiar tune in the promotional material for the products. Several users identified the tune as that of the hit 1971 hit track Dum Maaro Dum, sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by R D Burman.

The tune played during the Apple event 2021 is in an advertisement for the new iPhone series. The tune of the evergreen track plays as the features of the newly launched phones are highlighted.

Also Read: Apple's iPhone 13 is here and so is the meme-fest, replete with new kidney jokes

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

The 55-second video clip sees a courier person using the new iPhone, with the instrumental version of Dum Maaro Dum being used as the background music as the deliveryman’s journey takes viewers through the advantages of the new iPhone such as water resistance and ceramic shield.

Social media users were thrilled at the discovery and began sharing the advertisement on social media. The use of the song received much love and appreciation from the Internet. Take a look at a few reactions below:

However, some users later pointed out that the track used in the advertisement is actually Work All Day by Footsie, which samples the 1971 R D Burman track.

The Apple California Streaming event launched the tech giant’s new smartphone series, which includes the regular iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The new smartphone series retains several features of the previous models including the USB Type-C port, MagSafe support, an OLED (Pro XDR) screen, and faster 5G bands.

The new models also include the new-generation 5 nm Apple A15 Bionic SoC which enables features like an automatic translation of the text. The phone also boasts of longer battery life, better display and a cinematic mode for automatically changing focus while taking videos. The phones will also contain radio components for faster speeds and custom 5G antennas for faster speeds.

The new iPhones are said to be available from 24 September.

