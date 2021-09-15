Priya Singh

Apple has finally introduced a new iPhone lineup that includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This time around, the new models are a lot like their predecessors in terms of design; so much so that most will struggle to differentiate between the two. The clearest difference between them is the new models have a small notch. As always, Twitter has responded hilariously to this with memes, triggering a full-blown Twitterati meme-fest.

Here are a few memes from Twitter that you won't want to miss:

Apple really be playing find the difference with us every #AppleEvent: pic.twitter.com/hVoTORWYlk — NASR ESPORTS (@NasrEsports) September 15, 2021

Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/JAvarLiuOp — Nabeel Khan🇵🇰 (@lemebeel) September 15, 2021

Android users looking at iPhone 12 & iPhone 13:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/7dGQRmi0mL — Shubham Suratkar (@Shubhameme) September 15, 2021

Many Apple fans were disappointed that even after so many rumours, Apple did not launch the AirPods 3. These netizens clearly could not hold back:

Me when Apple finally releases Airpods 3#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/3ZVHSnSCh5 — Хемуль (@RadioactiveMeat) September 14, 2021

No AirPods, minimal changes, and a ugly blue color for 13 Pro pic.twitter.com/ofkrEzui6a — ً (@katymybb) September 14, 2021

A few viewers also pointed out that Apple might have played a "Dum Maaro Dum" tune during the event and Twitter is just losing it:

Dum maro dum music on the new iphone 13 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/pT8nNWVXa3 — Sahil Purswani (@54hIL) September 14, 2021

Dum maro dum music on launch of the new iphone 13 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Xs1leX838U — Sumish (@dsumish) September 14, 2021

And of course, we have kidney jokes as always!

Me going to sell my best friend's kidney to secure an iPhone 13 pro max pic.twitter.com/SVoQdxSD6s — Saucy CEO (@JulianSsonko) September 15, 2021

Oh good. It looks like the IPhone 13 Pro isn’t that much different than the IPhone 12 Pro Max, My kidney is safe this year. pic.twitter.com/eeaHzoHwV3 — Alejandro Rodriguez (@AlejandroNoBaka) September 14, 2021