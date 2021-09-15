Wednesday, September 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's iPhone 13 is here and so is the meme-fest, replete with new kidney jokes

Apple has launched iPad, iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.


Priya SinghSep 15, 2021 17:44:20 IST

Apple has finally introduced a new iPhone lineup that includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This time around, the new models are a lot like their predecessors in terms of design; so much so that most will struggle to differentiate between the two. The clearest difference between them is the new models have a small notch. As always, Twitter has responded hilariously to this with memes, triggering a full-blown Twitterati meme-fest.

(Also Read: Apple to release iOS 15, iPadOS 15 on 20 September: Features, compatible devices and more)

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13

Here are a few memes from Twitter that you won't want to miss:

Many Apple fans were disappointed that even after so many rumours, Apple did not launch the AirPods 3. These netizens clearly could not hold back:

 

 

 

A few viewers also pointed out that Apple might have played a "Dum Maaro Dum" tune during the event and Twitter is just losing it:

 

 

And of course, we have kidney jokes as always!

 

 

 

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13's satellite communication feature to be available in 'select markets': Report

Sep 07, 2021
Apple iPhone 13's satellite communication feature to be available in 'select markets': Report
Apple Watch Series 7 details set to feature bigger display, flattened edges and faster processor: Report

Apple

Apple Watch Series 7 details set to feature bigger display, flattened edges and faster processor: Report

Aug 31, 2021
Apple launches iPad, iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 series: Specifications, pricing, availability

Apple

Apple launches iPad, iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 series: Specifications, pricing, availability

Sep 15, 2021
Apple says that exposure to motorcycle vibrations can 'degrade' iPhone camera performance

Apple

Apple says that exposure to motorcycle vibrations can 'degrade' iPhone camera performance

Sep 13, 2021
Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived: Here are the high-end smartwatches it will rival

Apple Watch Series 7 alternatives

Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived: Here are the high-end smartwatches it will rival

Sep 14, 2021
Apple’s iPhone 13 will reportedly feature LEO satellite connectivity for emergencies

Apple iPhone

Apple’s iPhone 13 will reportedly feature LEO satellite connectivity for emergencies

Aug 31, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021