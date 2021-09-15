00:19 (IST)
And that's all for today!
Thanks for joining..
tech2 News StaffSep 15, 2021 00:17:40 IST
The iPhone 13 series is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites.
00:08 (IST)
India pricing of iPhone 13 pro models
iPhone 13 Pro: Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 13 Pro Max: Rs 1,29,900
00:05 (IST)
India pricing
iPhone 13: Rs 79,900
iPhone 13 Mini: Rs 69,900
23:59 (IST)
iPad Mini India pricing
Wi-Fi variant: Rs 46,000
Wi-Fi + Cellular: Rs 60,900
23:54 (IST)
Apple iPad India pricing
Wi-Fi variant: Rs 30,900
Wi-Fi+ cellular variant: Rs 42,900
23:46 (IST)
Here's all you need to know about iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
23:38 (IST)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro camera details
iPhone 13 Pro cameras: 3x optical zoom, f1.8 ultrawide with AF, f1.5 wide with larger pixels. #AppleEvent— Tushar Burman (@tburman) September 14, 2021
23:37 (IST)
iPhone 13 Pro design, display
The iPhone 13 Pro comes in graphite, gold, silver, and "sierra blue" colour variants. It is also powered by A15 Bionic chipset that offers "50 percent faster graphics". The iPhone features a Super Retina XDR display that offers 1,000 nits outdoor. The display also comes with variable refresh rate from 10 Hz to 120 Hz.
23:30 (IST)
Lets move on to the Pro models
First in line: iPhone 13 Pro
23:25 (IST)
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini feature a dual rear camera setup
The iPhones come with 12 MP ultrawide camera that offers cinematic mode, portrait mode for video. The cinematic mode allows rack focusing and shoots in Dolby Vision HDR.
23:20 (IST)
Here's all you need to know about the new A15 Bionic
23:18 (IST)
Here are the design details of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini
23:17 (IST)
Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini specifications
The iPhone 13 comes with IP68 water resistance and flat OLED display. It will be available in pink, blue, red, black and white colour options. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini feature a 6.1-inch and a 5.4-inch display respectively. They also offer 800 nits brightness and 1,200 nits HDR peak brightness. Both are powered by A15 Bionic chipset and come with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support.
23:11 (IST)
Finally! Here is the new Apple iPhone 13
Behold!
23:06 (IST)
Apple announces new features for Apple Fitness+
23:03 (IST)
Apple Watch Series 7 specifications
For the time, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with IP6X dust resistance. As per the company, it offers 18-hour battery life and charges 30 percent faster than its predecessor. It comes with USB-C fast charging cable. Apple claims that 8 minutes of charge is enough for 8 hours of sleep tracking.
22:59 (IST)
Apple Watch Series 7 announced
The new smartwatch comes with 1.7 mm bezels and "softer, rounder" corners. As per the company, it is 70 percent brighter in always-on screen mode. The display is claimed to fit 50 percent more text on-screen than Series 6.
22:55 (IST)
Apple says that it uses 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure.
22:52 (IST)
Next in line: iPad Mini
The iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch LCD display that offers 500 nits brightness. It also comes with USB-C port, 5G modem and support for Apple Pencil. In terms of camera, it sports a 12 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera.
22:47 (IST)
iPad specifications
The new iPad comes with a 12 MP ultrawide camera,a 12 MP selfie camera and a 10.2-inch display. It still comes with support for first-gen Apple Pencil. It offers 64 GB of internal storage and runs on iPadOS.
22:41 (IST)
Apple announces a new iPad!
It runs on A13 Bionic chip that makes it "3 times faster than the Chromebook, and 6 times faster than Android tablets".
22:37 (IST)
Lets start with Apple TV+
Apple announces new shows including The Morning Show, a Tom Hanks show, See season 2, and so on.
22:33 (IST)
The event is now live!
Say hi to Tim Cook
22:30 (IST)
The event will begin any minute now...are you guys excited?
22:26 (IST)
Apple Watch Series 7 potential alternatives
While we await the launch of the #AppleWatchSeries7 tonight, here are some high-end alternatives to @Apple's latest. #appleEvent https://t.co/mJGwr4VUfe— Tech2 (@tech2eets) September 14, 2021
22:21 (IST)
The Apple 'California Streaming' event will begin in a few minutes
Here's the livestream link of the event
22:17 (IST)
Apple AirPods 3 expected specifications
The third generation of Apple AirPods is likely to come with silicone tips and might look like AirPods Pro. The earbuds are expected to have a shorter AirPods Pro-like stem. A report by CNET also reveals that the AirPods 3 might come with spatial audio support. In terms of battery, the earbuds might not get a bigger battery.
22:12 (IST)
Apple Watch Series 7 expected specifications, features
Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to come with a flat-edged design, thinner edges and more display space. It is likely to come in two size variants that include 41 mm and 45 mm. It might be powered by a faster S7 chip and a bigger battery. However, the report suggests that the smartwatch will not include any new health sensors.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Watch Series 7 manufacturers are facing production difficulties, so there are chances that users will face a delay in its availability initially.
22:06 (IST)
iPhone 13 series expected specs
In terms of design, the models might come with a smaller notch, the rest is expected to be the same as the iPhone 12 series.
As for the camera, Apple might bring a new sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for better autofocus and a better ultra-wide camera for Pro models. The company might also improve the iPhone 13 Pro camera to bring it in line with the Pro Max model.
The upcoming models might be powered by a new A15 chipset that brings speed and efficiency improvements along with 5G connectivity. In addition to this, the Pro models are expected to feature a 120 Hz ProMotion display. Bigger batteries and more storage are also expected for all the iPhone 13 models.
22:03 (IST)
iPhone 13 series is expected to come with a new satellite communication function
Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a note to investors, has suggested Apple will include the technology in the 2021 iPhones. The new-gen phone is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites. With this, users will be able to send a message or call someone even when no 4G or 5G network is available.
However, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 13's satellite communication feature is likely to be available in select markets only.
21:57 (IST)
Apple iPhone 13 series might include four models
iPhone 13 series might include a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
21:46 (IST)
Apple is expected to launch..drumrolls...
iPhone 13 series
Apple Watch Series 7
AirPods 3
21:43 (IST)
Hi there! Welcome to the liveblog of Apple event 2021
The event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Apple will host a digital launch event called "California Streaming" today at 10.30 pm IST. The company is expected to launch iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 at the event today. Just like iPhone 12 series, the new iPhone series is likely to include four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.
The Apple launch event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST. The livestream link of the event will be available on its YouTube page and Apple event page. Interested viewers can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.
As per a report by MacRumours, iPhone 13 series might include a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. In terms of design, the models might come with a smaller notch, the rest is expected to be the same as the iPhone 12 series.
Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a note to investors, has suggested Apple will include the technology in the 2021 iPhones. The new-gen phone is said to come with hardware and software for easy connectivity with LEO satellites. With this, users will be able to send a message or call someone even when no 4G or 5G network is available.
As for the camera, Apple might bring a new sensor-shift optical image stabilisation for better autofocus and a better ultra-wide camera for Pro models. The company might also improve the iPhone 13 Pro camera to bring it in line with the Pro Max model.
The upcoming models might be powered by a new A15 chipset that brings speed and efficiency improvements along with 5G connectivity. In addition to this, the Pro models are expected to feature a 120 Hz ProMotion display. Bigger batteries and more storage are also expected for all the iPhone 13 models.
Suggested by Tipster Dave Zatz, an improved MagSafe charger might also launch alongside iPhone 13 series on 14 September.
Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to come with a flat-edged design, thinner edges and more display space. It is likely to come in two size variants that include 41 mm and 45 mm. It might be powered by a faster S7 chip and a bigger battery. However, the report suggests that the smartwatch will not include any new health sensors.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Watch Series 7 manufacturers are facing production difficulties, so there are chances that users will face a delay in its availability initially.
(Also Read: Apple issues fix for a 'zero-click' flaw that can let Pegasus spyware infect devices)
The third generation of Apple AirPods is likely to come with silicone tips and might look like AirPods Pro. The earbuds are expected to have a shorter AirPods Pro-like stem. A report by CNET also reveals that the AirPods 3 might come with spatial audio support. In terms of battery, the earbuds might not get a bigger battery.
