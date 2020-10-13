The theme of this year's event is 'speed', which could mean a couple of things – the iPhone 12 lineup may feature 5G connectivity, it could come with a faster chipset, or the speed could mean a higher display refresh rate. Or, it could be all of the above.

At the launch event today, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones. The 2020 lineup is believed to include the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display, and be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 12 is believed to feature a 6.1-inch display and have 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max a 6.2-inch display and their storage configuration will begin from 128 GB. For complete details on all what Apple may have in store for us today, read here.