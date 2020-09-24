Thursday, September 24, 2020Back to
Apple may host iPhone 12 launch event on 13 October, smallest model likely to be called iPhone Mini

Apple will reportedly launch a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and a high-end 6.7-inch variant on 13 October.


FP TrendingSep 24, 2020 10:52:20 IST

Apple is reportedly going to release its iPhone 12 lineup on 13 October and the lineup will likely include a 5.4-inch variant, two 6.1-inch models, and a high-end 6.7-inch variant. A recent report suggests that the 5.4-inch iPhone will be an entry-level smartphone and will likely be called the iPhone Mini. The leak further suggests that the 6.1-inch model will be simply called the iPhone 12, which is in contrast with earlier reports that suggested the model will be called iPhone 12 Max. The other two models will be known as iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to the leak.

Currently, iPhone 11 Pro, with a 5.8-inch screen, is the smallest Apple flagship. With the launch of the 5.4-inch model, the iPhone 12 Mini will be the smallest of the lot.

Apple iPhone 11

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that the purported iPhone Mini will feature a narrow notch area. As per his research notes (via Mac Rumours), the other three iPhone 12 models are going to have the same notch size as iPhone 11 models.

The iPhone 12 lineup is also set to bring 5G connectivity to Apple devices, although a recent report suggested that only the flagship 6.7-inch model will support the fastest mmWave 5G connectivity. The smaller models are reportedly going to carry support for Sub-6 type of 5G service, which is more common. Despite being slower in comparison to the mmWave, the Sub-6 5G service has a wider range of coverage.

The report released earlier this month had said that the mmWave 5G will be available only in three countries: the United States, South Korea and Japan.

The latest lineup is expected to be launched very soon as was hinted in a leaked internal video presentation shared with the company’s employees. In the video, Marc Allera, the CEO of British Telecom's consumer brands BT and EE, can be heard saying, “We are just days away from Apple’s next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G”. As per Allera, Apple will be hosting the launch event for the iPhone 12 lineup on 13 October.

