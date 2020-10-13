Tuesday, October 13, 2020Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

Apple Event 2020: How to watch iPhone 12 series launch livestream today at 10.30 pm IST

Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to be launched at the event today.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2020 11:08:24 IST

Apple is hosting its annual iPhone launch event today, where it is expected to unveil four new iPhones, namely, the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Like every year, today's Apple Event also has a theme, which was revealed in the invites. The theme of this year's event is 'speed', which could mean a couple of things – the iPhone 12 lineup may feature 5G connectivity, it could come with a faster chipset, or the speed could mean a higher display refresh rate. Or, it could be all of the above.

At the event today, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones.

Apple Event 2020: How to watch the event livestream

The Apple Event is scheduled to kick off at 10 am PDT, which would be 10.30 pm India time. If you live in any other time zone, you can check the local time for the event here. Apple will be streaming the event on its dedicated events website. You can also watch the Apple Event live on the company's official YouTube page.

Apple Event 2020: What to expect

Apart from sharing the invite, Apple has kept mum about the event or the products it's going to announce today. However, that hasn't kept the rumour mills from churning. Ahead of the launch, the pricing, pre-order details, specifications, and several other details about the expected iPhones have been leaked.

For starters, as per various reports this year, Apple will launch four new iPhones this time. The 2020 lineup is expected to include the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display, and be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 12 is believed to feature a 6.1-inch display and have 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max a 6.2-inch display and their storage configuration will begin from 128 GB.

For complete details on all what Apple may have in store for us today, read here.

tags

