Apple claims 1.4 billion active devices, but iPhone sales see 15% drop from last year

Apple announced that its active installed base of devices has reached 1.4 billion of those 900 are active in iPhones

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 12:39:00 IST

Apple is being criticised for its major FaceTime security flaw and has also been stamped with a fresh lawsuit in Houston over FaceTime eavesdropping bug. Amidst this crisis, Apple announced its first-quarter earnings touted on how its 'Services' segment has been growing with 85 million monthly active users on Apple News and 50 million paid subscribers on Apple Music.

As per the numbers shared by the company, iPhone sales revenue fell by 15 percent during the ‘holiday quarter.’ However, as per the stats shared by Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri in an interview with Financial Times, of those 1.4 billion active Apple devices, 900 million are said to be active iPhones in use. As Apple iPhone sales hit market saturation, the company reportedly isn’t breaking out unit sales for the iPhone or its other major product lines.

Apple and Qualcomm are involved in several legal disputes. Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

Apple’s CEO Time Cook in a press statement mentioned that the company’s active installed base of devices reached an “all-time high 1.4 billion” in the first quarter and that it is driving Apple’s “Services business” to new records. Notably, Apple hit 1.3 billion active devices milestone in February last year and the latest update now shows a 100 million growth.

Apple’s Services saw growth as well with revenues rise to 19.1 percent from a year ago. The company’s Wearables, Home and Accessories category grew by 33 percent making the ‘Other products’ the fastest growing revenue segment during the first quarter. Meanwhile, revenue from Mac and iPad grew by 9 percent and 17 percent respectively.

In related news, the company is rumoured to be planning a paid news subscription service which is said to launch as early as spring.

