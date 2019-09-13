Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
Apple AirPods 3 prototype image leaked, hints at smaller charging case

Apple launched Airpod 2 back in March this year and might unveil its successor next year.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 16:07:42 IST

Apple launched a lot of things at its recent Cupertino event including iPhone 11 lineup, iPad and Apple Watch Series 5, but one thing that the company did not upgrade was Airpods 2. Well, it looks like Apple fans won't have to wait for long to get Airpods 3 as the company is reportedly working on them now. Apple launched it's Airpod 2 back in March this year at a price of Rs 14,900 and it is expected that the company might unveil its successor next year.

Apple AirPods 2. Image: Apple

As per an image shared by Slashleaks, Airpods 3 will have a smaller charging case as compared to its predecessor. But since it is just a leak and it is possible that this might not come true.

The image shows a prototype case of the upcoming Airpods 3.

Apple Airpods 3. Image: Slashleaks

The second generation of the Apple AirPods pack in Apple’s new H1 chip that has been specially designed for headphones, to deliver faster connect times (for easy and efficient pairing), more talk time and also for a hands-free “Hey Siri” experience.

The highlight of the new H1 chip apart from delivering an improved audio experience and synchronisation is its ability to deliver up to 50 percent more talk time compared to the first generation of AirPods.

Apart from this, the ability to summon Siri without the need to tap on the AirPods 2 is another new feature that Apple’s engineers have added to the new model.

